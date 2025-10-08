From Family Roots to Future Growth: Blue Cardinal and the Home Service Industry in Transition
Key Highlights
- Blue Cardinal specializes in guiding contractors through business sales, focusing on culture, people, and legacy rather than just financials
- The primary concern for retiring owners is the well-being of their employees and customers, ensuring continuity after the sale
- Legacy in the home services industry is tied to reputation, community trust, and the personal story behind the business
Back in 1974, Irvin “Mac” McWilliams left the Navy and started his own home services company, McWilliams Appliance and Refrigeration. Not too many years later it became McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning when his son, Irvin McWilliams, Jr., joined the project. Trey McWilliams is the third generation in the company, which has since added plumbing services (in 2021) and the Home Services Academy (in 2022), which offers career training for the trades.
Inspired by his grandfather’s legacy, Trey went on to found Blue Cardinal Home Services Group, a company partnering with home service business owners to help build, scale, and—when the time is right—sell their businesses.
CONTRACTOR spoke with Trey McWilliams about Blue Cardinal, and what it means to build a lasting legacy.
CONTRACTOR: Tell me a little about Blue Cardinal services and what your role at the company has been.
Trey McWilliams: At Blue Cardinal, we exist to help contractors protect the legacies they’ve worked so hard to build. We focus on guiding owners through the process of selling their business, whether that means retirement, succession planning or exploring acquisition opportunities. What makes us different is that we’re not just looking at the financial transaction. We look at the people, the culture and the story behind each company.
My role has been to serve as an advocate and navigator for contractors in that process. Having grown up in the trades and lived the day-to-day challenges of running a business, I know how personal this decision is. My job is to make sure owners feel heard, respected and guided toward the right fit and not just the quickest deal.
CONTRACTOR: There is an entire generation of people who have built successful home service companies and are now looking to retire. What do you find are their chief concerns as they look to transition?
The second concern is making sure they’re getting a fair value for what they’ve built. Most of these owners have poured their entire lives into their businesses. It’s not just a line on a balance sheet. They want to know they’re being rewarded for that sacrifice.
CONTRACTOR: For many of these business owners, legacy is as (or more) important than the money they may make off the sale of their company. Why do you think continuity of identity is so important to so many in the home services industry?
Trey McWilliams: In the home service industry, your name and your reputation are your brand. Most contractors started small—sometimes just a truck and a dream—and they built their company one customer at a time. That name on the side of the van is more than a logo. It represents years of 2:00 AM calls, keeping promises to customers and showing up for their communities.
So when it comes time to sell, it’s not just about dollars. It’s about whether the values, the story and the identity they worked so hard to establish will still live on. That continuity of identity is how they measure whether their life’s work really mattered.
CONTRACTOR: Many people looking to sell feel that the things that make their company unique are the first things a buyer will dispose of. How can that sense of legacy actually be a selling point that increases the value of a company?
That’s a great question, and it’s one of the areas we’re really passionate about at Blue Cardinal. The reality is that the unique culture and identity of a home service business should add value and not be liabilities. A strong reputation, a loyal team and deep community roots are things you can’t just buy off the shelf.
When positioned correctly, those elements can command a higher valuation because they represent stability and customer loyalty that buyers crave. Instead of being stripped away, they should be highlighted as the “secret sauce” that sets a company apart in a crowded market.
Our job is to help owners tell that story in a way that resonates with the right buyer. Legacy doesn’t have to be something you sacrifice. It can be the very thing that makes your business irresistible.