The Skilled Trades Labor Shortage Isn’t a Recruiting Problem—It’s a Clarity Problem

The biggest workforce problem in the trades isn’t recruiting. It’s clarity. Young people know the trades exist. What they don’t know is what their life looks like if they say yes.

I watched it happen again last week. A student at a trades career event asked a contractor a simple question: “Okay… but what happens after year one?”

The room went quiet. Not because people didn’t care. Not because they didn’t want to help. But because there was no clear answer. No timeline. No pay progression. No real picture of what “doing well” actually looks like in that company.

So the student moved on. Not because he was lazy. Not because he didn’t want to work hard. But because uncertainty feels risky—and this generation weighs that differently than the ones before it.

I recently spoke with a young man who completed trade school for plumbing. He did everything right—showed up, earned his credentials, started applying. But company after company told him they wanted three to five years of experience. An industry that says it needs workers is turning away someone who already raised his hand.

I get it. Contractors have been burned. You invest in someone, train them for months, and they leave for a dollar more an hour. But the lack of a clear path doesn’t reduce that risk—it increases it. People leave confusion faster than they leave hard work.

Clarity doesn’t guarantee someone will stay. But a lack of clarity almost guarantees they won’t.

I see this pattern everywhere. On job sites. In classrooms. On stages across the country. It’s not always a recruiting failure. More often, it’s a clarity failure.

The Numbers Behind the Gap

The workforce is shrinking fast. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US employs roughly 500,000 plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters, with about 44,000 openings each year—many driven by retirements.

The Associated Builders and Contractors estimates the industry will need roughly 439,000 additional workers in 2025 alone.

The workforce is also aging. More than one in five tradespeople are over 55, and a large share of those annual openings are simply replacing people leaving the field.

And the money is there. The median wage for plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters is around $63,000, with top earners clearing $100,000 or more.

But none of those numbers matter to a 19-year-old standing at a career fair booth. What they want to know is simple: “What happens to me if I say yes?”

What I’ve Learned on the Ground

Through my work with Explore the Trades, the Skilled Trades Advisory Council, and more than 100+ in-depth conversations on my podcast, The Lost Art of the Skilled Trades, I’ve had a front-row seat to this conversation for years.

What I’ve seen is that the companies holding onto people aren’t the ones spending the most on recruiting. They’re the ones that can answer a few basic questions when a young person walks through the door.

Most contractors I talk to aren’t avoiding this. They’re running jobs, managing crews, and putting out fires. The path usually exists—it’s just in the owner’s head, not written down anywhere a new hire can see it. Most companies don’t have this clearly mapped out. That’s not a failure—it’s just never been forced until now.

The Five Questions Every Contractor Should Be Ready to Answer

In every conversation I’ve had with young people considering the trades, their decision comes down to five things: purpose, expectation, pay transparency, clarity, and mentorship. They want to know why the work matters, what’s expected of them, what they’ll earn and how it grows, where the path leads, and who’s going to help them get there.

To be clear—this isn’t about lowering the bar. It’s about making the bar visible. Here are the five questions I hear most often:

What role do I start in, and what does day one actually look like? Not the ten-year vision—the first Monday. Tell them who they’ll work alongside and what their first real task will be. Specificity beats inspiration every time.



What do I earn in year one, year two, and year three? Pay varies by region, by trade, by company. But “it depends” with no follow-up sounds like you haven’t thought about it. Even a range with honest context builds more trust than a non-answer.



What skills actually move my pay? This generation understands earning advancement through specific, measurable achievements. Map your pay progression to tangible skills—not just time served.



What does success look like after 12 months? What can a strong first-year apprentice do that a day-one hire can’t? What tools can they run? Give them a vision of competence, not just tenure.



What’s the next step if I do well? If there’s no visible next step—foreman, estimator, project manager, business owner—the best candidates will find an employer who can show them one.

What Clarity Actually Sounds Like

I call it a 10-second career path—simple enough to explain in the time it takes a skeptical 19-year-old to decide whether they’re interested or moving on.

Here’s what it sounds like when a contractor gets it right:

“You start as a helper making $19 an hour learning installs. By year two you’re running small service calls at $24 an hour. By year four our top techs clear $80K-plus and train apprentices. After that you can move into lead tech, estimator, or project manager.”

I spoke with a mechanical contractor last year who was losing apprentices within six months. He didn’t overhaul pay or benefits. He wrote a three-year path on one page—roles, skills, pay ranges—and started sharing it during onboarding. It didn’t fix everything. But the new hires who stayed told him the same thing: they finally knew what they were working toward.

That’s the shift. No jargon. No empty promises. And when you can tell them who’s going to mentor them through that first year, you’ve answered the question most employers don’t even think to address.

This doesn’t require an HR department or a branding campaign. It’s an hour with a whiteboard. Write down what you already know and be willing to say it out loud. Even in companies where the path isn’t perfectly linear—and most aren’t—having something to point to is better than having nothing.

If you can’t clearly explain the first three years of a trades career in your company, you’re not just competing for talent—you’re quietly losing it to the companies that can.