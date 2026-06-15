The Hidden Operational Cost of Manual Dispatching

I manage a portfolio of short-term rental properties in Las Vegas. That means I coordinate a steady rotation of plumbers, HVAC technicians, handymen, and cleaning crews—often on the same day, sometimes for the same unit. Early on, I ran all of it the way most small operations do: a whiteboard, a group text thread, and a whole lot of phone calls.

For a while, it worked fine.

Then it didn't.

The breaking point wasn't a catastrophe. It was a Tuesday. I had a plumber scheduled for a unit on the east side of town and a leak call came in from a property three miles away. I spent 45 minutes on the phone trying to reroute, reached the wrong tech first, had to call back, lost the window, and ended up paying an emergency rate I didn't need to pay. The plumber I should have dispatched first had been sitting idle two miles from the second job the whole time.

That day cost me maybe $200 extra. But it happened—in some version—two or three times a week. That's not a bad day. That's a broken system.

What the Whiteboard Hides

For plumbing and mechanical contractors running three to five trucks, manual dispatch coordination often feels manageable because the pain is distributed. No single moment feels like a crisis. Instead, the cost shows up in small increments that rarely get traced back to dispatching:

Multiple technicians arrive at the same property because of lack of tracking and communication.

A customer calls wanting to know where their technician is, and your dispatcher is already on two other calls trying to hold the rest of the day together.

A technician rushes from one job to the next, shows up on time, and finds out the customer already called to cancel, but nobody told him.

According to Geotab's field service research, the average technician loses more than 40% of their workday to travel, idle time, and scheduling inefficiency—with poor routing and last-minute reroutes driving a significant share of that loss. In residential plumbing and mechanical service, where labor typically represents 40–50% of job cost, unnecessary drive time isn't a minor inefficiency. It's a margin problem.

Put plainly: a technician wasting 45 minutes per day to poor route coordination costs a five-truck shop somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000 annually in absorbed labor—work that was paid for but not billed.

The Communication Gap Is Where Money Disappears

Here’s a situation I’ve seen play out more times that I can count.

A tech wraps up a job early and texts the office. The office manager is on a call and by the time she sees it, 25 minutes have passed. The tech has been sitting in a parking lot the whole time, the next customer is already waiting, and when he finally shows up he’s ‘late’—even though he finished his last job ahead of schedule.

No one lied. Nothing broke. The schedule was fine.

The problem wasn't the schedule. The problem was the gap between what happened in the field and what the office knew. In a five- or six-truck operation running manual processes, that gap exists on nearly every job, every day.

ServiceTitan's own dispatch documentation identifies inbound "where is my tech" calls as a primary driver of dispatcher overload—calls that tie up office staff and signal customer frustration before the tech even arrives.

Why Growing Shops Feel This More Than Small Ones

A two-truck operation can run on phone calls and a shared calendar. The owner often knows where both trucks are without checking. The jobs are few enough that schedule changes can be absorbed in real time.

Add a third and fourth truck and the math changes fast.

At four or five technicians, a dispatcher is no longer tracking two moving pieces—she's managing overlapping schedules, variable job durations, emergency calls that interrupt everything, customer communication windows, and technician skill matching, all simultaneously. Each additional truck doesn't add linear complexity. It multiplies it.

What I observed managing multiple service vendors across my own properties is that the contractors who struggled most with communication weren't the smallest or the largest. They were the ones in the middle—big enough to have coordination demands, but not yet systematized enough to handle them without burning office hours.

This is the scaling gap. It's where a lot of otherwise solid plumbing and mechanical companies stall out.

The Fix Isn't Always New Software

There's a tendency in the trades to frame this as a technology problem with a technology solution. Go buy a dispatch platform, plug it in, problem solved. That's not wrong, but it's incomplete.

Before any software investment makes sense, contractors should be able to answer a few basic operational questions:

Where does your schedule get too overwhelming? Is it incoming emergency calls that blow up the day? Jobs running long without advance notice to the office? Technicians not matched to the right job type? Each of those requires a different fix. Software doesn't help until you know which problem you're solving.

How does your office communicate with the team out on the field right now? Phone calls, texts, and radio all have different latency and documentation profiles. If your current system produces no record of who said what and when, any technology you adopt needs to address that first.

What does your dispatcher spend most of her time doing? If the answer is reacting to problems rather than proactively managing the day, that's a process problem before it's a technology problem.

The contractors I've seen navigate this transition successfully didn't necessarily spend the most on software. They spent the most time clarifying how work should flow before they tried to automate it. A well-configured basic scheduling tool beats a sophisticated platform running on a chaotic process every time.

A Practical Starting Point

For plumbing and mechanical contractors who recognize this pattern in their own operation, the simplest diagnostic is to track one week of dispatch activity with fresh eyes. Count the number of inbound calls that are purely "where is my tech" inquiries. Log how many schedule changes occur after 10 a.m. Note how long technicians are idle between job completion and the next assignment.

Most shops that do this exercise for the first time are surprised by the numbers. Not because the problems are dramatic, but because they've been invisible—absorbed into the daily noise of a busy operation.

In field service, dispatch coordination isn't a back-office function. It's the operating system the entire business runs on. When it works well, no one notices. When it doesn't, everyone does—the office, the field, and the customer.