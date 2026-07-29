Why Your Google Business Profile Might be Costing You Jobs

Picture a homeowner whose water heater dies on a Saturday morning. She types "plumber near me" into her phone, and four listings pop up. Three have current photos, hours that match reality, and a review section that looks like someone's paying attention. The fourth is yours, and it's got a stretched-out stock photo of a wrench, an address that's slightly off from what's on your website, and a one-star review from eight months ago sitting there with no reply. She's not going to call and ask what happened. She's just going to tap the next name down.

That's the actual cost of a Google Business Profile (GBP) nobody's looked at in a while. For plumbing, HVAC and mechanical contractors, the GBP has quietly become the real front door of the business—often the first thing a homeowner or facility manager sees, and sometimes the only thing. Most contractors will never let a truck sit unwashed or a bid go out with the wrong numbers, but the listing that's actually doing a lot of the selling gets set up once and forgotten. Below are the mistakes that show up most often, and what to look at first.

Business Information That Doesn't Quite Match

Google and customers are both looking for the same thing: proof you're one real business at one real address. When your name, address or phone number is slightly different across your website, your GBP and directory sites like Yelp or Angi, that proof gets murky.

On the search side, inconsistent listings make it harder for Google to confirm you're legitimate, and that can quietly knock you down in the map pack. On the customer side, someone who sees "123 Main St." in one place and "123 Main Street, Suite B" in another starts wondering if they've got the right business—or whether it's still open at all.

Pull your listings up side-by-side on Google, Facebook, Yelp and whatever directories you're on, and fix even the small stuff: an old suite number, an abbreviation that doesn't match, a phone number tied to a line you stopped using. If you want a more thorough rundown of how to clean this up, there's a useful local SEO for contractors guide worth a look.

Service Categories and Areas That Haven't Kept Up with the Business

Most GBP profiles get their categories and service radius set once, at launch, and then nobody touches them again—even as the business itself changes. Maybe you picked up hydronic work two years ago that isn't reflected anywhere. Maybe you used to take new-construction jobs across the county and now you're sticking to a 15-mile radius because the crew can't cover more than that without overtime.

If the profile still reflects year-one of the business, you're either invisible to the customers you actually want now, or you're fielding calls for work you don't do anymore—which means somebody on your team is spending time turning down leads that never should have come in.

Neither is a good use of a Saturday. It's also worth double-checking the secondary categories Google assigns automatically; they don't always match what you'd pick yourself, and they can quietly steer the wrong searches your way. Get in the habit of checking categories and service areas twice a year—treat it like updating a dispatch map, not a one-time setup task.

Reviews Nobody Ever Responds To

A star rating tells someone how the job went. How you respond tells them who you are when something goes sideways. A negative review sitting there unanswered doesn't just look bad—it reads as a business that vanishes the moment there's actually a problem, which is exactly the moment a homeowner or facility manager is paying attention.

This isn't about marketing polish. It's about whether someone trusts you enough to call in the first place. A short, professional response to a bad review—acknowledging what happened and how it got handled—usually does more for a future customer's confidence than a stack of unanswered five-star reviews sitting next to it.

Positive reviews deserve a reply too; even a quick thanks signals the account has a person behind it. It doesn't need to be long or scripted—a couple of honest sentences beats a copy-pasted template every time, and customers can usually tell the difference.

Photos That are Stock, Stale or Just Not There

A generic stock photo—or worse, no photo at all—tells a potential customer nothing about who's actually going to show up at their door. Real jobsite and crew photos do more for trust before that first call than almost anything else on the profile.

And old photos can work against you the same way: a truck you sold two years ago, an employee who's no longer with the company. Someone clicks through expecting to see something current, and the mismatch is its own small red flag. Of everything on this list, photos are probably the easiest to fix and the most visible when they're wrong.

A Profile That Hasn't Posted Anything in Over a Year

An inactive GBP—no posts, no updates, nothing added in months—signals that nobody's minding the store, even if the business behind it is doing fine. A seasonal reminder, a finished project, a quick service note here and there doesn't take much time, and it keeps the listing looking like it belongs to a business that's actually paying attention.

Think of it the way you'd think of a storefront window: even a business that's swamped with work will still wipe down the glass, because a dusty window makes people assume nobody's inside. A GBP works the same way, except the "window" is the first thing most customers ever see of you.

The Fix Here is Attention, Not a Rebuild

Nothing on this list requires new software, a website redesign or a marketing overhaul. It just takes an honest, 20-minute look at what's actually sitting on the listing right now—because for a lot of contractors, that listing is doing the work of a full-time salesperson, whether anyone treats it that way or not.

A mismatched address, a stale photo, an unanswered review from last year—none of these are dealbreakers on their own, but each one is one more reason for a homeowner to scroll past you to the next name on the list. Fixing them isn't a project. It's attention.