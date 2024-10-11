Plumbing Company Rebranding – Why and How

Starting a business is one of the most rewarding things you can do. And over time, that business may grow well beyond the reach of your humble beginnings. Building and maintaining a reputation for good, honest work is critical to continued success and growth—and so is keeping your business image fresh and relevant. This is where rebranding comes in.

Why is rebranding important? How is it done? In this article, you will read about Baethke Plumbing, a plumbing company in Chicagoland that went through this very thing, and with this information, you can get a head start on your own plumbing company rebrand!

The Need for a New Name

As the adage goes, your name is your claim to fame. If the name of your plumbing company is too long or no longer conveys your company’s message, then it might be time for a change.

For example, Baethke Plumbing was originally called Baethke and Son Plumbing. Baethke is a family name, and since this is a family-owned company, the name made sense—until they welcomed a daughter into the family! Plus, “John Baethke and Son Plumbing” was simply too much of a mouthful. The name, “Baethke Pluming” packs more punch and doesn’t leave the daughter out of the equation, so the change was made.

Is the name of your company lengthy or no longer relevant to your brand? If so, then a new name goes a long way toward refreshing your image. Here are more reasons why you might need a new name for your plumbing company:

Your company’s name is easily confused with another company’s name.

You are merging or partnering with another plumbing company.

You want a fresh image to spark customer interest.

Color Update

Branding trends change, so what was once edgy and relevant can become overdone or stale. This was the case with Baethke Plumbing. They got their start in 1993, and over the last three decades, the way that companies choose color schemes for their branding has changed.

Baethke’s classic red, white, and blue colors became all too common for their brand. This meant theirs was falling under the radar. It was time for something more updated that would separate the plumbing company from the pack.

Can you relate? If your plumbing company’s colors are popping up all over the place, then a change might be a good idea for making you stand out from your competition. Here are more reasons to update your colors:

Your brand colors have not been clearly established, or you have too many of them.

You want to appeal to the aesthetics of a new generation.

Full Overhaul

You might need to hire a professional graphic designer to create a new logo that includes the new business name and colors. From there, make sure that everything that carries your name is updated. With the new branding comes a complete overhaul of everything that has ever had your name on it.

When Baethke Plumbing rebranded themselves, they made sure to refresh everything that was tied to their brand, including:

Trucks

Website

Social Media

Stationary

Envelopes

Post Cards

Neon Signs

Full Shop, Office, and Warehouse Renovation

How to Start Your Rebrand

Deciding to give your plumbing business a new look can be a smart choice, but it’s an extensive undertaking, nonetheless. However, with the right process, you can get the best result possible. Here are some common rebranding steps:

Determine Your Rebranding Needs: Are you revising your name, colors, or logo? Where do these changes need to be made?

Are you revising your name, colors, or logo? Where do these changes need to be made? Research Your Rebrand: Who is your target audience, and what do you want your new brand to convey? Which branding methods are effective for other plumbing companies?

Who is your target audience, and what do you want your new brand to convey? Which branding methods are effective for other plumbing companies? Create a Style Guide: Determine your brand’s color scheme, logo changes, and tone of voice for future copywriting to achieve a consistent personality for your business.

Determine your brand’s color scheme, logo changes, and tone of voice for future copywriting to achieve a consistent personality for your business. Get the Word Out: Introduce customers, new and old, to your company’s new image while reassuring them that your commitment to quality service is unwavering.

New Look, Same Loyalty

Rebranding your plumbing company is a great way to get with the times and gain a competitive advantage. However, you might wonder what impact a rebrand could have on your loyal customer base. Let them know that while you might have changed a few externals, you are still the same, tried and true company that they know and trust.

For example, Baethke Plumbing might have changed their name and adapted their colors, but they are still the same trusted name that has served Chicagoland for decades.

It might take time to develop and adjust to your rebrand, but taking care of your business image lets people know that you are with the times and that you care about building quality customer relationships. Take a lesson from Baethke Plumbing and refresh your business with a rebrand!