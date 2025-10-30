Skagit Plumbing Named Winner of Lemon Seed’s Great American Brand Story Contest

LAS VEGAS, NV — Lemon Seed Marketing, a branding and marketing agency serving the home service industry, has named Skagit Plumbing of Mount Vernon, Washington, the winner of its inaugural Great American Brand Story (GABS) contest. The recognition was announced and celebrated live at Service World Expo 2025, where Lemon Seed unveiled Skagit Plumbing’s refreshed brand, message and website.

Recognizing Values That Build Stronger Companies

Launched in 2025, the Great American Brand Story initiative recognizes standout home service companies that combine strong values, community involvement and a clear vision for growth. Each year, one company is selected to receive a full brand transformation designed to elevate its presence in the marketplace.

Skagit Plumbing earned this year’s honor for its exceptional customer reputation, deep local roots and dedication to service excellence. The family-owned contractor has served Skagit County for more than a decade and continues to invest in both its team and its community.

“This brand refresh reintroduces Skagit Plumbing to the community it has proudly served for more than 11 years and delivers a fully built implementation plan that will support them as they work to take their company to the next level,” said Crystal Williams, co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed. “Skagit Plumbing owner Mark Sommers’ deep community ties, commitment to exceptional service and focus on doing what’s right for his customers made his company the perfect choice for this year’s Great American Brand Story winner.”

A Brand Rooted in Community and Trust

The updated Skagit Plumbing identity features a new logo centered around the Skagit County region and the tagline, “Staked in Community. Built on Trust.” The message underscores the company’s dedication to local relationships and reliable service.

As part of its renewed mission, Skagit Plumbing also introduced Skagit Cares, a quarterly community initiative that donates to local nonprofits chosen through a public vote.

“We’ve always believed that great service starts with great people and a genuine love for our community,” said Mark Sommers, owner of Skagit Plumbing. “Working with Lemon Seed and the Great American Brand Story partners has been an incredible experience. This opportunity has truly been life-changing for our business. It’s given us a clearer identity, stronger tools and the confidence to grow in ways we never imagined.”

Partners Power a $150,000 Brand Transformation

The Great American Brand Story project brought together 10 partner companies to deliver a complete rebrand package for Skagit Plumbing valued at more than $150,000. Alongside Lemon Seed’s strategic guidance, the effort included:

Membership and coaching from Service Nation

A new website by Online Access

A five-week public relations campaign from Ripley PR

Additional promotional products and marketing services from contributing partners

“We would not have been able to deliver such a comprehensive package without the guidance and support of our partners,” said Emily Fleniken, creative director and partner at Lemon Seed. “They are truly the best in their fields and understand the challenges home service companies face. Their expertise provided real value to Skagit Plumbing’s brand makeover.”

For more information about The Great American Brand Story and its sponsors, visit greatamericanbrandstory.com.

To learn more about Lemon Seed Marketing, visit lemonseedmarketing.com.