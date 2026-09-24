Scorpion Summit Examines How AI is Changing Home Services Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY — Home services businesses have relied on local advertising and search strategies for years, but changing homeowner behavior and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence are reshaping how contractors get found online.

Scorpion brought together OpenAI, TikTok, ServiceTitan, Thumbtack and Powerhouse Consulting Group for its Home Services Growth Summit, a virtual event held Sept. 1. The eight-session program examined emerging marketing channels and technologies, including ChatGPT Ads, AI-driven search, short-form video and marketing reporting.

The summit focused on helping home services businesses understand how customer discovery is changing and how contractors can adapt their marketing strategies as AI becomes more integrated into the process.

AI Is Changing How Homeowners Find Contractors

"Homeowners don't search the way they used to, and a lot of contractors are currently navigating how to make sure they can still get found," said Jamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at Scorpion. "We wanted OpenAI, TikTok, Thumbtack, and ServiceTitan to explain that shift directly, without the guesswork, instead of sitting through another sales pitch. It's not every day you get companies like this on the same stage talking straight to home services businesses, and we wanted to put that in front of contractors for free."

The summit's sessions addressed how AI is changing the path between a homeowner identifying a need and selecting a contractor. The program also examined how businesses can use newer digital channels alongside more established advertising strategies.

ChatGPT Ads and AI Search Take Center Stage

OpenAI's Mik Kurian presented Inside ChatGPT Ads: What Home Services Businesses Need to Know, addressing the implications of ChatGPT Ads for home services companies.

Scorpion's Holly Holder examined the broader shift in online discovery during From Search to Answer: Getting Found in the Age of AI. The session focused on how contractors can approach visibility as consumers increasingly receive direct answers from AI systems rather than relying exclusively on traditional search-result pages.

ServiceTitan's Sarah Ghirardo addressed the broader business implications of AI in The Connected AI Advantage: How Home Services Will Win the Next 3 Years.

Short-Form Video Adds Another Customer Discovery Channel

The summit also examined opportunities beyond traditional search and paid advertising. TikTok's Oliver Silzer presented TikTok: Beyond the Scroll, highlighting the platform's role as a potential channel for home services businesses.

For contractors, short-form video can provide another way to demonstrate expertise, showcase completed work and reach potential customers outside traditional search-driven marketing.

Thumbtack's Jason Trammell also addressed business growth during How to Grow a Pro's Business, while Scorpion's Ashlie Kim examined how contractors can develop an advertising mix suited to their individual businesses.

Marketing Reporting Connects Spending to Results

The event also addressed the measurement side of digital marketing. Pam Duffy of Powerhouse Consulting Group presented Setting You Up for Marketing Reporting Success, focusing on the reporting practices businesses need to evaluate their marketing performance.

Scorpion's The State of Home Services session, led by Adams, rounded out the program with a broader look at where home services advertising is headed.

Together, the eight sessions covered AI, search, social media, advertising strategy and reporting, giving contractors a range of considerations as customer acquisition continues to evolve.

"I am a new Scorpion customer, and after listening to you today, I feel even more confident that we made the right decision by partnering with Scorpion," shared one attendee.

An on-demand recording of the full summit is available on Zoom.