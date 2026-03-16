PHCC Foundation Trains Project Managers to Think Like Detectives
Key Highlights
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Data-driven, detective-style approach equips project managers to identify problems early and improve project outcomes
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Practical, hands-on training with metrics analysis, process improvement, and communication skills for field success
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Ongoing PHCC training programs expand professional development opportunities for construction leaders
FALLS CHURCH, VA — Construction project managers attending the PHCC Educational Foundation Essentials of Project Management class learned how approaching projects like a detective can improve decision-making, problem-solving, and overall project performance. The four-day program, held March 4–7 at Milwaukee Tool headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, combined interactive discussions with practical tools to help managers keep projects on track.
Analyze the Clues: Data-Driven Project Management
Leading the class of 24 participants was Kirk Alter, Professor Emeritus at Purdue University. Alter guided attendees through an investigative approach to project management, demonstrating how job cost reports, labor productivity metrics, and other data points act as “clues” revealing underlying project issues.
By analyzing these signals, managers learn to identify problems early, understand cost drivers, and implement corrective measures before minor issues escalate. This approach emphasizes disciplined, fact-based decision-making over assumptions or guesswork.
Building Habits for Success on Every Project
The course also highlighted habits that strengthen project leadership. Participants explored root cause analysis, incremental process improvements, and strategies for clear, honest communication to foster trust with crews and clients. Small, consistent improvements—what Alter calls “one percent better every day”—were framed as a pathway to sustained project success.
Translating Skills into Efficiency and Profitability
By the end of the program, attendees left with a framework for approaching their work: support field teams effectively, analyze limited information deeply, and make disciplined, data-driven decisions. This investigative mindset positions project managers to run projects efficiently, minimize costly errors, and increase profitability.
Industry Support and Future Training
Milwaukee Tool sponsored and hosted the session. “Milwaukee Tool actively invests in training for our industry, and we are proud to host this PHCC class for project managers,” said Ron Shanaver, National Account Manager. “Partnering on programs like this allows us to contribute to the growth of the trades while giving back to the industry we serve.”
The PHCC Educational Foundation will hold a two-day Creating Super Foremen workshop at Milwaukee Tool on May 1–2, again led by Kirk Alter. More information is available at the PHCC Foundation Essentials website, phccfoundation.org/essentials.