PHCC Foundation Trains Project Managers to Think Like Detectives

FALLS CHURCH, VA — Construction project managers attending the PHCC Educational Foundation Essentials of Project Management class learned how approaching projects like a detective can improve decision-making, problem-solving, and overall project performance. The four-day program, held March 4–7 at Milwaukee Tool headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, combined interactive discussions with practical tools to help managers keep projects on track.

Analyze the Clues: Data- Driven Project Management

Leading the class of 24 participants was Kirk Alter, Professor Emeritus at Purdue University. Alter guided attendees through an investigative approach to project management, demonstrating how job cost reports, labor productivity metrics, and other data points act as “clues” revealing underlying project issues.

By analyzing these signals, managers learn to identify problems early, understand cost drivers, and implement corrective measures before minor issues escalate. This approach emphasizes disciplined, fact-based decision-making over assumptions or guesswork.