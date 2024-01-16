McElroy Names Michael Grant New Vice President of Operations

TULSA, OK — McElroy, the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, is pleased to announce the arrival of Michael Grant as the company’s new Vice President of Operations.



"We’re thrilled to have Michael come to McElroy,” said McElroy President and CEO Chip McElroy. “For more than 30 years, he has shown tremendous ability to coach and develop strong leadership teams and foster a culture of operational excellence. As we celebrate McElroy’s 70th anniversary, we know that Michael’s presence will help continue to help the company not only grow, but also thrive.”

After graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mechanical design technology, Grant received an MBA from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

He began his career with Texas Instruments, developing CNC programs for Department of Defense machined components. From there, he branched into design, prototype, and manufacturing engineering roles, where he took on various leadership positions, including in aircraft manufacturing, consumer home goods, and construction equipment.

Grant spent the last eight years with the Toro Company, formerly known as Ditch Witch/The Charles Machine Works, Inc. in Perry, OK. He began his time with Ditch Witch as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain before going on to become Toro’s Managing Director of Construction Operations.



“I am honored and excited to become a part of McElroy Manufacturing, a company known for safety excellence, product innovation, quality commitment, exceptional customer service, and deep manufacturing capabilities,” Michael said. “I look forward to coming alongside the talented and dedicated team at McElroy to help write the next exciting chapter in the company's storied history.”