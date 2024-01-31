Best Practices for Servicing CPVC Pipes and Fittings

CPVC pipes and fittings have been used in US homes for more than 60 years due to their durability, immunity to chlorinated drinking water, and ease of installation. Service plumbers may encounter CPVC pipes that were installed anywhere from five months to five decades ago. Keeping the following points in mind when servicing this popular material can help protect the longevity and performance of CPVC pipes and fittings, regardless of their vintage.

The Right Tools for the Job

One of the many advantages of CPVC is that it does not require special tools or equipment for installation. But different tools should be used when cutting previously installed CPVC pipes than those used for pipes in new installations.

As it ages, CPVC naturally becomes more rigid and may even show signs of discoloration. These changes do not reduce the expected service life of the pipe. In fact, the pressure-bearing capability of CPVC pipes actually increases with age and older CPVC pipe can typically remain in service when properly handled.

As the aged pipe becomes more rigid, it must be cut and handled differently than new pipes. Always use a C-style tubing cutter, a fine-tooth saw or a wheel cutter when servicing CPVC. Ratchet cutters or shears are not recommended for cutting previously installed CPVC pipes.

Service plumbers also typically use a different, faster curing solvent cement than plumbers working in new construction. The solvent weld process used to chemically fuse CPVC pipes and fittings creates a single-piece joint that is stronger at the fitting than the pipe alone once the solvent cement cures.

Cure times may be a concern for service plumbers using the standard one-step solvent cement used in new construction. Because service plumbers often need to make repairs quickly and get to the next job, a specially formulated solvent cement, Oatey Orange Lava, was developed. It enables one-step cure times as fast as 15 minutes for cold water lines.

Always verify code requirements and follow the solvent cement manufacturer’s recommendations for cure times and installation procedures.

Ensuring Future Reliability

Because CPVC is immune to chlorine-based disinfectants in drinking water, CPVC pipe failures can typically be traced to installation error, whether that is improper installation or exposure to incompatible chemicals.

Most service plumbers have probably encountered improper installations resulting from homeowners seeking to save a few bucks by taking a DIY approach to plumbing. These errors can include using the wrong fitting, excessively stressing the system, using the wrong cement, or not using any cement at all. When servicing CPVC, solvent weld each fitting before moving on to the next to lower the risk of dry fits and reference manufacturer-recommended guidelines to accounting for expansion and contraction.

When properly installed CPVC has failed, one likely culprit is contact with incompatible chemicals. Depending on the type and amount of incompatible chemical that a pipe is exposed to, the failure may happen quickly or could take years to develop. Service plumbers may commonly encounter chemical incompatibility under sinks where the pipe can be exposed to surfactant chemicals found in some household cleaners. In these situations, the CPVC stub-out should be replaced with a CPVC-to-copper stub-out.

If you ever have questions about whether a chemical or material is compatible or incompatible with FlowGuard Gold CPVC, consult the FBC™ System Compatible Program for more information.