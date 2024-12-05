New Standard Practice Published for Heat Fusing Polypropylene Pipe

IRVING, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) has announced the publication of the new ASTM F3722 Standard Practice for Heat Fusion Joining of Polypropylene (PP) Pipe and Fittings by ASTM International. The new standard practice was developed by PPI Building & Construction Division members and the ASTM F17 technical committee during several years and is based on industry best practices and consensus of the contributing members. Published in November, it is available from ASTM at: https://www.astm.org/f3722-24.html

PP-R and PP-RCT

With high temperature and pressure capabilities, PP-R (polypropylene random copolymer) and PP-RCT (polypropylene random copolymer with modified crystallinity and temperature resistance) pipes are suitable for demanding pressure piping applications, such as plumbing, hydronics, and chilled water in commercial high-rise buildings or data centers. Specifiers of PP pressure piping systems are encouraged to reference Standard Practice F3722 in construction documents.

ASTM F3722-24 describes procedures for making joints with pressure-rated polypropylene pipes, fittings, and valves by butt fusion, socket fusion, sidewall outlet fusion, or electrofusion methods, with a separate section dedicated to each type of fusion. The fusion practices are applicable for both factory and field environments.