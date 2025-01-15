Volker Köhler to Assist McElroy in Growing its European Market

In his new position, Köhler will provide support and service to channel partners and end users in the region. He will work alongside McElroy UK operations to promote the benefits of both plastic pipe fusion and McElroy’s rugged and reliable equipment line.

“As McElroy continues to expand its presence, we recognize that there’s great potential in the European market,” said McElroy President and CEO Chip McElroy. “With his background in both technical and commercial aspects of our industry, along with his existing knowledge of McElroy products and the level of service we provide, Volker will be uniquely poised to assist customers in all aspects of their McElroy needs. We’re excited to have him represent McElroy.”

Köhler is a 25-year veteran of the plastic pipe industry and over the course of his career has become familiar with McElroy’s fusion lineup. That combination of sales and service experience provides Köhler with a unique perspective to help grow the fusion market in Germany and elsewhere in western Europe.

“My goal is to support customers and help them make good business decisions,” Köhler said. “I’m excited to step into this role, and happy that it allows me to stay active in the technical side of the pipe fusion industry. That’s something I’m very passionate about.”