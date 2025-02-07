Airy’s Inc. Uses Cherne’s Pneumatic Pipe Plugs During Municipal Infrastructure Rehabilitation

To stop and redirect wastewater flow into the bypass system, Airy's used large bypass pipe plugs manufactured by Cherne Industries and obtained from local distributor Lee Jensen Sales’ in nearby Mokena, with whom Airy’s has enjoyed a 30-year relationship.

"The long-term relationship between our companies played a big role in our decision to use Cherne plugs for this project,” says Land. “From our experience, it's a proven product."

Airy's used several sizes of Cherne's pneumatic Muni-Ball plugs: 24 to 60-inch Muni-Ball plugs with a bypass, as well as 24 to 48-inch, and 24 to 36-inch plugs. Ideal for the installation and repair of municipal infrastructure, Muni-Ball plugs offer a full bypass, allowing both testing and monitoring of piping systems.

Pneumatic plugs can either be single-sized or multi-sized, which work in multiple pipe diameters.

● The smallest multi-sized plug is ¾-inch to 1-¼-inch; the smallest single-sized unit is 2 inches.

● The largest multi-sized plug can work in pipe diameters ranging from 9 to 54 inches.

● I-Series Muni-Ball Plugs can work in pipe diameters ranging from 4 to 96 inches.

Installers often prefer to use multi-size pneumatic plugs for their flexibility in accommodating a variety of pipe diameters. Deflated prior to insertion in the pipeline, they are inflated once in place.

Pneumatic plugs also offer the maneuverability to handle many access openings. Their multiple uses encompass: 1) blocking a pipe (Test Ball), 2) bypassing effluent that is in a sewer line (Muni Ball), and 3) conducting an Air Acceptance Test on new sewer lines (Air-Loc).

According to Land, Airy's chose to buy the Muni-Ball plugs, instead of renting, because they planned to use them over such long periods. As a result, purchasing yielded a net savings over time. "The quick turnaround for receiving the plugs also played a significant role in the purchase decision," says Land.

“We would usually plug the sewer off in the morning and open it again in the afternoon, unless day closures were permitted,” he continues.

“If necessary, we would keep the line plugged and keep bypass-pumping overnight. There was a stretch where we would bypass for several months with the plugs in place.”

High Head Pressures



According to Land, thanks to Cherne’s pneumatic pipe plugs, contractors did not have to enter the sewer to plug the pipe.

To ensure optimal safety for its personnel, Land explains that Airy’s “double-plugged” the sewer:

“We would have a plug in one manhole, and another emergency plug in another manhole downstream, just in case the head pressure got too high behind the plug.”

According to Land, the plug performance was excellent, especially through some extremely high rain events, pushing the plugs to the ultimate limit. “These plugs had extremely large flows through them and were able to meet extremely high head pressures.”