Uponor Earns Two Minnesota Safety Council Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards

APPLE VALLEY, MN — Two Minnesota campuses of Uponor, a GF Building Flow Solutions brand, have earned Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards from the Minnesota Safety Council. The company’s Apple Valley campus won its sixth Achievement Award, recognized at the Gold level, and the Uponor Lakeville Distribution Center won its seventh Achievement Award, also at the Gold level in recognition of excellence in occupational injury prevention throughout 2024.
Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards program has honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data, as the program compares this data with their industry’s national and state statistics, and on applicants’ progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.
“Keeping the people we work and live with safe is a full-time job,” said Paul Aasen, CEO of the Minnesota Safety Council. “Congratulations to Uponor for investing the time and energy to make work and life safer inside their organization and beyond.”
Safety has always been the top priority across Uponor’s Integrated Supply Chain (ISC) organization. The team’s collective efforts resulted in a significant reduction in the incident rate in 2024. Those efforts have now been applied to all areas of the company, with the launch of a corporate-wide Safety Culture to double down on safety measures and recognize employees for maintaining a safe work environment.
“From the manufacturing floor to the office and everything in between, safety is at the forefront of every project,” says Jon Sillerud, Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain. “Our team continues to set new standards by flagging areas of improvement, implementing new procedures and protocols, and truly caring for the wellbeing of others. I couldn’t be more proud of their commitment to safety and leading with safety in their day-to-day tasks. We are on a path of continuous improvement and reaching our goal of Mission Zero, or no lost-time accidents.”
To see a complete list of award recipients, visit MinnesotaSafetyCouncil.org.