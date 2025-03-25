Uponor Earns Two Minnesota Safety Council Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards

“Keeping the people we work and live with safe is a full-time job,” said Paul Aasen, CEO of the Minnesota Safety Council. “Congratulations to Uponor for investing the time and energy to make work and life safer inside their organization and beyond.”

Safety at the Forefront

Safety has always been the top priority across Uponor’s Integrated Supply Chain (ISC) organization. The team’s collective efforts resulted in a significant reduction in the incident rate in 2024. Those efforts have now been applied to all areas of the company, with the launch of a corporate-wide Safety Culture to double down on safety measures and recognize employees for maintaining a safe work environment.

“From the manufacturing floor to the office and everything in between, safety is at the forefront of every project,” says Jon Sillerud, Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain. “Our team continues to set new standards by flagging areas of improvement, implementing new procedures and protocols, and truly caring for the wellbeing of others. I couldn’t be more proud of their commitment to safety and leading with safety in their day-to-day tasks. We are on a path of continuous improvement and reaching our goal of Mission Zero, or no lost-time accidents.”

