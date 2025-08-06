Orange Coast College Installs Enpure™ and Enfield™ Piping Systems for New State-of-the-Art Chemistry Laboratory
Key Highlights
- The new OCC chemistry building features nine laboratories, lecture halls, and increased lab capacity by over 60%
- Specialized piping systems from IPEX were used to manage corrosive waste and deionized water, ensuring safety and compliance
- Pro-Craft provided expert installation and worked closely with IPEX to address technical questions and customize solutions
COSTA MESA, CA — Orange Coast College (OCC) is located in the heart of Costa Mesa, just minutes from Southern California’s stunning beaches. The 164-acre campus features several top-tier facilities and offers more than 135 academic and career programs.
In 2020, the college invested in a revitalization project to modernize the campus, which included building a new 43,800-square-foot chemistry building.
The new development includes nine laboratories allowing for larger class sizes and increase lab capacity with individual workstations. The building will also house lecture halls, faculty offices, and additional meeting spaces.
When complete, the new space will increase the laboratory capacity by more than 60% compared to the previous building. It will also help support OCC students bound for the college’s popular nursing program, as well as those transferring to local and out-of-state four-year colleges and universities.
The special plumbing component was an integral part of the construction of this new chemistry facility. Due to the various corrosive materials being used, it was essential the piping systems could adequately handle and safely dispose of the waste.
Designing a piping system for this chemistry building that could manage such complex requirements called for expert support and the highest-quality piping solutions.
Pro-Craft
OCC enlisted Pro-Craft, an award-winning AQC-certified plumbing and underground utility company, as the plumbing contractor for the project.
Pro-Craft was founded by Tim McFayden in 2003 as a one-truck operation. Today, the company employs more than 200, with a fleet of heavy equipment and 55,000 square feet of facility space in two locations. Pro-Craft has earned a reputation as the go-to contractor for the most complex and sophisticated plumbing, underground utilities and fire protection projects in Southern California.
The Pro-Craft team worked closely with piping distributors Harrington and plumbing manufacturers' representative Signature Sales to support the project throughout the build.
Piping System Solutions
The corrosive waste plumbing element of this project had very specific and complex requirements, including installing multiple lines to dispose of different corrosive chemicals and laboratory waste.
The engineer on the project was able to utilize IPEX’s Enpure™ High-Purity Polypropylene Pipe and Fittings for deionized water and Enfield™ Electrofusion Polypropylene Acid Waste Piping for corrosive waste drainage.
Over three-months, IPEX worked with Pro-Craft and their partners to answer all their questions and ensure each stakeholder had complete clarity about the piping system solutions.
The IPEX sales team outlined the performance potential of thermoplastic piping and the various potential applications within the new chemistry building. The IPEX engineering team provided education about the industrial product lines available for their needs.
“The easy-to-use guided Enfield machine allows for ease of installation,” said one Pro-Craft Superintendent. “The fittings have an outside marker for the metal clamps and a stopper embedded inside the fittings, so we don't need to measure how far the pipe needs to go in.”
Pro-Craft needed a neutralization tank that could be installed below grade. IPEX suggested its Neutratank® HDPE & Polypropylene Neutralization Tank, which could be custom-designed and installed underground. This recommendation led to a further discussion about a monitoring system, and IPEX suggested the Neutrasystem 2™ PH Monitoring System and Sampling Tank to ensure that discharges into the sewer were within an acceptable pH range.
All Questions Answered
The Pro-Craft design team wanted to conduct an even more thorough review of each product. A list of technical questions covering a broad range of topics was created, including the differences in polypropylene/polyethylene tanks, inlet flow distribution, connections options for floor drains with trap primers, support hangers and the installation differences using electrofusion and socket fusion for assembly. The IPEX team provided detailed responses to ensure every question was answered and all follow-up questions were properly addressed.
The IPEX engineering team also provided specifications and CAD drawings for the neutralization tank and manufacture inspection. This included the tank's design, covering options for the bolted lid, sampling tank support, elevation differences, locations, and sizing for the inlet, outlet, vent and access port for their cylindrical tank order.
Combined with a willingness to answer any questions and flexibility around design considerations, this next-level customer service is what gave Pro-Craft the confidence to partner with IPEX on the OCC project.
Jobsite training was provided for Enpure™ and Enfield™ products to ensure the installation went smoothly and to help prevent any potential roadblocks.
Technical Support
All told, the IPEX team was able to provide a one-stop source for a variety of piping solutions, combined with customer support from various departments within the business.
Beyond offering a selection of high-performance thermoplastic piping products and additional plumbing solutions, IPEX delivered unwavering support during a long and sometimes complicated deliberation process.