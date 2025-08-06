Orange Coast College Installs Enpure™ and Enfield™ Piping Systems for New State-of-the-Art Chemistry Laboratory

Piping System Solutions

The corrosive waste plumbing element of this project had very specific and complex requirements, including installing multiple lines to dispose of different corrosive chemicals and laboratory waste.

The engineer on the project was able to utilize IPEX’s Enpure™ High-Purity Polypropylene Pipe and Fittings for deionized water and Enfield™ Electrofusion Polypropylene Acid Waste Piping for corrosive waste drainage.

Over three-months, IPEX worked with Pro-Craft and their partners to answer all their questions and ensure each stakeholder had complete clarity about the piping system solutions.

The IPEX sales team outlined the performance potential of thermoplastic piping and the various potential applications within the new chemistry building. The IPEX engineering team provided education about the industrial product lines available for their needs.

“The easy-to-use guided Enfield machine allows for ease of installation,” said one Pro-Craft Superintendent. “The fittings have an outside marker for the metal clamps and a stopper embedded inside the fittings, so we don't need to measure how far the pipe needs to go in.”

Pro-Craft needed a neutralization tank that could be installed below grade. IPEX suggested its Neutratank® HDPE & Polypropylene Neutralization Tank, which could be custom-designed and installed underground. This recommendation led to a further discussion about a monitoring system, and IPEX suggested the Neutrasystem 2™ PH Monitoring System and Sampling Tank to ensure that discharges into the sewer were within an acceptable pH range.

All Questions Answered

The Pro-Craft design team wanted to conduct an even more thorough review of each product. A list of technical questions covering a broad range of topics was created, including the differences in polypropylene/polyethylene tanks, inlet flow distribution, connections options for floor drains with trap primers, support hangers and the installation differences using electrofusion and socket fusion for assembly. The IPEX team provided detailed responses to ensure every question was answered and all follow-up questions were properly addressed.

The IPEX engineering team also provided specifications and CAD drawings for the neutralization tank and manufacture inspection. This included the tank's design, covering options for the bolted lid, sampling tank support, elevation differences, locations, and sizing for the inlet, outlet, vent and access port for their cylindrical tank order.

Combined with a willingness to answer any questions and flexibility around design considerations, this next-level customer service is what gave Pro-Craft the confidence to partner with IPEX on the OCC project.

Jobsite training was provided for Enpure™ and Enfield™ products to ensure the installation went smoothly and to help prevent any potential roadblocks.