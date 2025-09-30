Choosing the Right Plumbing Material: Age, Water Chemistry, and System Longevity

Plumbing contractors with knowledge of how materials age and perform under different water conditions can better differentiate between systemic and isolated issues and help their customers avoid both unnecessary costs and the frustration and damage of repeated piping failures.

Chronological Versus Service Age

Different materials age differently, and their aging is often impacted by local water conditions. When evaluating how much of a system to replace, the chronological age of the pipe is a contributing factor, but you don’t necessarily need to replace pipe just because it is old or ignore potentially systemic issues because the pipe is within its expected service life. Local water conditions can accelerate aging in some materials and there are visible signs that can be early indicators of the need for replacement.

Copper: Copper piping will show signs of corrosion in the form of discoloration or a general thinning over significant lengths, which may be visible during repairs. You may also notice greening on the outside of the pipe, which is a sign of internal corrosion. If there are extensive patches of green, the pipe may be nearing end of life. If signs of corrosion are small and isolated, potential failures may be limited to specific sections of pipe, such as those touching other metal. However, if the municipality has switched to chloramines for residual disinfection, the change could be contributing to accelerated corrosion in copper pipes, which could suggest a repipe is warranted.

PEX: PEX piping is susceptible to premature aging and degradation from drinking water when temperatures exceed 140°F and pressures of 80 PSI+ with an Oxidative Reduction Potential above or below 825 mV. In addition, a recent technical note from the Plastics Pipe Institute highlighted the risk that chlorine dioxide disinfection could increase the likelihood of premature failure in PEX pipes as well as copper, steel, PE-RT, and PP-R piping. While not as common as free chlorine and chloramines, use of chlorine dioxide disinfectant in municipal water systems is growing, increasing over 104% since 2020, according to the US EPA.

In clear or translucent PEX piping, look for a popcorn-like localized discoloration or subtle bubbling on the surface of the pipe. This is a sign the pipe is experiencing chlorine-based degradation in your drinking water, which can lead to premature failure. If this is widespread, replacing the entire system may be necessary before the leak causes water damage. In red, white or blue-colored PEX piping, the effects of chlorine-based degradation may not be visible until pinhole leaks occur.