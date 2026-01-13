Plastic Pipes Conference Heads to Houston for PPXXIII in 2027

HOUSTON, TX — Organizers of the 23rd Plastic Pipes Conference (PPXXIII) have announced the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center as the host venue for the next Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for September 27–29, 2027. The event will bring the global plastic pipe industry to Houston, a key hub for energy, petrochemical, and infrastructure markets.

In addition to the 2027 flagship conference, organizers confirmed three PPXXIII Spin-Off Conferences for 2026. These regional events will take place in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (April 2026); Johannesburg, South Africa (September 24–26, 2026); and Nanjing, China (October 25–27, 2026), expanding technical and business engagement across multiple global markets.

Strong Attendance and Global Reach Drive Site Selection

Announcing the 2027 venue, Zoran Davidovski, Organizing Committee Chair, pointed to the momentum generated by the most recent Plastic Pipes Conference in Warsaw, Poland.

“Our most recent conference in Warsaw, Poland, was an outstanding success given the scale and scope of the conference program and attendance. Over 100 technical and business papers were delivered to 370 participants from over 35 countries. The event also drew a record number of sponsors and exhibitors.”

Davidovski noted that the Plastic Pipes Conference series traditionally alternates between Europe and North America. Houston’s role as a major center for oil, gas, petrochemical, and infrastructure development made it a natural fit.

“Often referred to as ‘the Energy Capital of the World’, Houston occupies a central economical role in the Texas and USA oil and petrochemical industries. It is therefore a figurative as well as real home to a myriad of plastic pipe makers and supply industries that ensure the very sustainable world of plastic pipes.”

Sponsors Announced for PPXXIII

As planning for PPXXIII continues, the Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA) and Organizing Committee announced Pipeson as a corporate sponsor. Founded in Sweden in 2007, Pipeson provides integrated software solutions—including Pipeson Analyzer, Data Manager, and Certification Manager—used by material manufacturers, pipe and fitting producers, testing laboratories, and certification bodies in more than 40 countries. The tools support products designed for service lives ranging from 50 to 100 years.

“We are happy to sponsor PPXXIII and exhibit Pipeson's integrated solutions with complementing expert services. Supporting customers in the global piping industry is the core of our mission,” said Daniel Lindqvist, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “PPCA conferences have always been a remarkable forum for engagement, which ensures development reflects the voice of our customers. We look forward to PPXXIII.”

Additional sponsors include The European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association (TEPPFA), which will sponsor the Gala Dinner, along with PE100+ and Uni-Bell as iPad sponsors. The Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI) will sponsor the conference Welcome Reception.

Industry Leaders Emphasize Collaboration and Innovation

David M. Fink, Chair of the Plastics Pipe Conference Association, underscored the event’s role in advancing industry collaboration and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

“As Chair of the Plastics Pipe Conference Association, I am proud to support PPXXIII in Houston. This event continues to be a cornerstone for innovation and collaboration in our industry, and we look forward to welcoming participants from around the world to share knowledge and advance sustainable solutions.”

“With Houston as the host city, PPXXIII promises to deliver an exceptional platform for technical exchange, networking, and showcasing the latest advancements in plastic pipe technology. The Organizing Committee and PPCA invite all stakeholders to join this global gathering and help shape the future of sustainable infrastructure.”

A dedicated PPXXIII website has been launched to support registration, accommodation bookings, speaker submissions, and exhibition and sponsorship opportunities at ppxxiii.com.