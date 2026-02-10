Hands-On HDPE Fusion Training Targets Leaks, Breaks and Workforce Gaps

IRVING, TX — A specialized industry training program is helping utilities reduce water loss, prevent emergency main breaks and strengthen the local infrastructure workforce by teaching proper fusion and electrofusion techniques for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water piping systems.

The Fusion/Electrofusion of HDPE Water Piping Systems Program provides hands-on instruction for utility technicians, operators, inspectors and engineers responsible for potable water and wastewater infrastructure. The training focuses on heat fusion methods that create seamless, leak-free joints—eliminating the joint failures commonly associated with traditional piping materials.

Training Focuses on Leak-Free, Corrosion-Resistant Systems

HDPE piping systems offer significant advantages for municipal water and wastewater applications. Unlike metallic piping, HDPE is corrosion-proof, eliminating rust-related failures. Heat-fused joints create a continuous pipeline that prevents leaks and reduces non-revenue water—treated water lost before it reaches customers.

The material’s flexibility also supports both open-cut and trenchless installation methods, helping utilities minimize road disruption, surface restoration and property damage during infrastructure upgrades.

Nationwide Program Reaches Utility Crews and Students