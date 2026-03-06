Near-Boiler Piping Problems? Press Tools Can Provide the Solution

Eric Aune is a well-known figure in the plumbing-heating-cooling industry. As well as being a sometime-columnist for CONTRACTOR, he is the owner of Aune Plumbing & Heating, LLC, and host of the Make Trades Great Again podcast.

For this Q&A, Aune puts on his Master Plumber hat to discuss near-boiler piping issues, and how modern press tools can make the job faster and easier than ever.

CONTRACTOR: Given the efficiencies modern boilers can deliver, a lot of contractors are getting work doing boiler replacement work. What are some key considerations to keep in mind during a boiler replacement?

Eric Aune: Proper application and appropriate sizing (for starters) are what I would consider most important when selecting a boiler for replacement. Ultimately the most important detail to consider is proper installation.

Many installers only skim the install manual or never read it at all. After decades of service and repair work I see more improperly installed equipment than not. This is likely related to the rush to complete jobs faster than ever before, often by design, by which I mean from how the back office is scheduling and overseeing the work.