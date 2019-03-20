Charlotte Pipe Wins Trade Case Against Chinese Producers

CHARLOTTE, NC – The International Trade Commission (ITC) voted unanimously today in favor of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry and the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI) in their antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) petition against imports of cast iron soil pipe from the People’s Republic of China. Charlotte Pipe and CISPI filed the initial AD/CVD case with the ITC on January 26, 2018.

As part of the investigation, the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that Chinese exporters had undersold and subsidized cast iron soil pipe in the United States in a range of 250.6 to 345.2 percent less than fair value. The AD/CVD duties or penalties to counteract these unfair trade practices will go into effect immediately.

“We are thrilled with winning this case so that we can protect American jobs against unfair trade practices,” said Roddey Dowd, Jr., CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. “We finally have a presidential administration in Washington that is serious about enforcing existing U.S. trade law. For my entire career at Charlotte Pipe, we have had presidents of both parties ignore the brazen cheating from the Chinese. Those days are over.”

In addition to the pipe case, Charlotte Pipe and CISPI filed a similar AD/CVD case against Chinese producers of cast iron fittings in 2017. In that the investigation, the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that Chinese exporters had undersold and subsidized cast iron fittings in the United States in a range of 40.8 to 494.2 percent less than fair value. The AD/CVD duties to counteract these unfair trade practices have been in effect since August of 2018.