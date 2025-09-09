Plastic Pipe Institute Backs Texas Proposition 4 for Stronger Water Infrastructure
Key Highlights
- Plastic piping reduces water loss through tight joints and flexible designs, making it ideal for Texas’s shifting soils and seismic areas
- Plastic pipes last longer than traditional materials, lowering maintenance and repair costs
- Many plastic piping systems incorporate recycled plastics, supporting Texas’s sustainability and circular economy goals
The Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI), representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry, has formally endorsed Texas Proposition 4, the November 2025 ballot measure that would create dedicated, long-term funding for water infrastructure projects. PPI is encouraging Texans to vote YES, stressing that the measure is essential to strengthen state water systems and prepare for growth and recurring drought.
Durable Piping Reduces Water Loss and Repair Costs
“Texas leaders took the proper first step by passing legislation to address our state’s growing water challenges,” said David M. Fink, President, PPI. “By advancing Proposition 4 to the voters, the Legislature and Governor Abbott have shown foresight and responsibility in ensuring Texas is prepared for both population growth and recurring drought. I don’t think that every before in our association’s 75-year history have we seen such a dire situation."
According to PPI, plastic piping is a proven solution that aligns with Proposition 4’s goals:
Lower water loss — tight joints and flexible designs limit leaks, even in shifting soils.
Corrosion resistance — pipes outlast traditional materials, reducing costly maintenance.
Taxpayer value — longer service life means fewer replacements and lower repair budgets.
Recycled Materials Support Sustainability Goals
Beyond performance, many plastic piping systems incorporate recycled content, including millions of pounds of recovered plastics used to manufacture large-diameter corrugated stormwater pipe.
Industry ready to deliver
“Plastic piping is a proven solution to help Texas achieve the goals of Proposition 4,” Fink said. “Those systems reduce water loss, especially in seismically sensitive areas, resist corrosion and last longer than traditional materials—meaning less taxpayer money spent on repairs and more water delivered where it’s needed. There’s also another environmental benefit. Millions of pounds of recycled materials are used, for example, to manufacturer large diameter corrugated stormwater drainage pipe. Our members are committed to sustainability and innovation,” Fink continued, “and many are already leading the way in recycling, material recovery, and product design to support circularity.
More information is available at www.plasticpipe.org.