Plastic Pipe Institute Backs Texas Proposition 4 for Stronger Water Infrastructure

The Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI), representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry, has formally endorsed Texas Proposition 4, the November 2025 ballot measure that would create dedicated, long-term funding for water infrastructure projects. PPI is encouraging Texans to vote YES, stressing that the measure is essential to strengthen state water systems and prepare for growth and recurring drought.

Durable Piping Reduces Water Loss and Repair Costs

“Texas leaders took the proper first step by passing legislation to address our state’s growing water challenges,” said David M. Fink, President, PPI. “By advancing Proposition 4 to the voters, the Legislature and Governor Abbott have shown foresight and responsibility in ensuring Texas is prepared for both population growth and recurring drought. I don’t think that every before in our association’s 75-year history have we seen such a dire situation."