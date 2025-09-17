PipeSense to Triple Workforce as Operators Embrace Pipeline Monitoring Technology

HOUSTON, TX — Following 18 months of strong adoption of its pipeline monitoring technologies, PipeSense, a division of Charps, is on track to triple its workforce to meet growing demand.

The company has doubled its headcount in the past year, growing from five to 10 employees, with plans to add another five in the coming months. The expansion reflects widespread operator demand for PipeSense’s practical, technology-driven approach to leak detection and hydrotest monitoring, with adoption by major US pipeline operators, including Fortune 500 and blue-chip firms.

New hires in business development will support growth across the Americas, while also building awareness in South America and exploring opportunities in Europe.

Field Support for PipeGuard and PipeServ

PipeSense has expanded its field and engineering teams to strengthen deployment of its AI-powered leak detection platform, PipeGuard, and its field services solution, PipeServ. Additional engineering resources will support R&D efforts at the company’s Houston testing facility, where future pipeline integrity technologies are under development.

In less than two years on the market, PipeSense solutions such as PipeTest for hydrotest monitoring and PipeGuard for leak detection have been widely adopted. The company’s team expansion is designed to reinforce its mission of eliminating false positives and delivering real-time, accurate data operators can rely on.

Earlier this year, the company tripled its Houston office footprint from 1,300 to 3,900 square feet to accommodate the larger workforce.

Leadership Perspective

“The PipeSense journey so far has been incredibly exciting and immensely rewarding, but one that is only getting started,” said Stuart Mitchell, PipeSense President and CTO. “Our operational expansion accelerates our mission of delivering real-time, pinpoint-accurate solutions that operators can count on. By tripling our headcount in a short space of time, we are making a statement of intent to set new standards in pipeline integrity management.”

