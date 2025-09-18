New PPI Report Traces the 50-Year Journey of PEX Tubing

Standards That Support Contractors and Designers

To develop TR-56, PPI interviewed Tomas Lenman, the Swedish engineer who led the creation of the original standards. His account is paired with a complete timeline of F876 revisions, including new sizes, chlorine and UV resistance requirements, and test methods that have shaped the tubing used by contractors today. The report also tracks how PEX entered North American plumbing codes, beginning with the BOCA National Plumbing Code in 1993 and later into the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) in 2000.

“North American standards ASTM F876 and ASTM F877 were first published in 1984,” said Lance MacNevin, P.Eng., director of engineering for PPI’s Building & Construction Division. “ASTM F876 contained the primary requirements for PEX tubing itself, while F877 contained performance requirements for fittings to be used as a system with PEX tubing. These standards have evolved to include many new requirements for tubing, such as chlorine and UV resistance, and for fitting systems to ensure that connections are as strong or stronger than the tubing itself.”

PEX as a Market Leader in North America

PPI estimates that more than 30 billion feet of PEX tubing have been shipped across the US, Canada, and Mexico since its introduction, with PEX now the dominant material for residential plumbing systems and hydronic heating applications. Its ease of installation, reliable connections, and durability have made it the go-to choice for contractors.

MacNevin added, “ASTM F876 has provided guidance to manufacturers, certifiers, code officials, system designers, installers, and end-users about the capabilities of PEX tubing systems, helping to foster growth and responsible use of PEX materials. In 2024, it felt like this was the time to record the first forty years of history in one document, as an industry resource.”

Additional information about PEX and other plastic pressure piping systems is available from the PPI Building & Construction Division at www.plasticpipe.org/buildingconstruction.