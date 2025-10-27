Outlining the Benefits of Domestically-Manufactured Piping

This article from manufacturer Wheatland Tube, appearing on the Mechanical Contractors Association of America website discusses the many advantages of domestically produced pipe and fittings.

Given escalating tariffs, many users of piping and piping materials are looking to diversify their sourcing. While price is always a key consideration, many other factors—including quality, support and sustainability—can all impact the bottom line. From the article:

When you choose domestic pipe, you are choosing to use widely available products with the service and support that you need. By sourcing pipe products domestically, you have the opportunity to procure custom lengths and end finishes to avoid waste and work more efficiently on the jobsite. With more than 350 combinations of finishes, end treatments, and custom lengths, Wheatland Tube is the top domestic manufacturer of high-quality standard pipe.

