GF Central Plastics Marks Major Expansion, Achieves LEED Gold Certification

SHAWNEE, OK — GF Central Plastics, a leading manufacturer of engineered plastics and metals components for the gas utility industry, has opened a new 150,000-square-foot metals manufacturing facility in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The expansion separates the company’s metals and plastics production operations, improves manufacturing efficiency, and supports long-term growth in the natural gas sector.

New Facility Expands Metals Production Capabilities

Located on Wolverine Road, the new plant will house production for natural gas meter sets, risers, and transition fittings—key components in gas distribution systems. By moving metals operations to this dedicated space, GF Central Plastics can expand its plastics production at the company’s existing 500,000-square-foot Shawnee campus while also creating room for future metals growth.

Strategic Investment and Project Timeline

The project began with design and engineering in late 2023, followed by construction throughout 2024 and 2025. Occupancy was granted in mid-September 2025, and the relocation and installation of equipment will continue through March 2026. Full project completion is targeted for April 2026.

The grand opening ceremony on Oct. 17 drew more than 200 attendees, including company leadership, local officials, construction partners, and community members. Speakers included Bryan Lucas, President and Managing Director of GF Central Plastics; James Jackson, Head of Business Unit Americas (GF); Eric Stephens, Mayor of Shawnee; and John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Collaboration and Sustainable Construction

Key partners in the project included TAP Architecture, Entegrity Energy Partners, Coalign Group, Cedar Creek Inc., and Evans General Contractors. Their combined expertise helped GF Central Plastics achieve LEED Gold certification—making it one of only two manufacturers in Oklahoma to earn this distinction from the US Green Building Council.

Supporting Local Jobs and the Gas Utility Market

Together, GF Central Plastics’ two Shawnee facilities now employ roughly 1,000 people, strengthening the company’s position as a major local employer and supplier to the gas utility industry.

“This expansion represents a strategic investment in our metals and plastics operations, allowing us to better serve our customers in the natural gas sector while continuing to innovate sustainably,” said Bryan Lucas, President and Managing Director of GF Central Plastics. “Achieving LEED Gold certification underscores our commitment to responsible growth and to the Shawnee community that has supported us for more than six decades.”

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.