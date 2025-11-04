New Campaign Promotes Plastic Pipe as the Smart, Sustainable Choice

IRVING, TX — The three leading plastics pipe trade associations have launched a major educational campaign designed to set the record straight on plastic piping. Titled The Truth about Plastic Pipe, the initiative tackles persistent myths and misinformation while spotlighting the proven performance, sustainability, and value plastic pipe delivers across industries.

Developed jointly by the Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI), the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA), and Uni-Bell: PVC Pipe Association (PVCPA), the campaign uses targeted advertising and social media outreach to reach both trade professionals and the broader public.

Setting the Record Straight

“We’re forcefully moving ahead to set the record straight,” said David M. Fink, President of PPI. “For years, competing materials have cast plastic pipe in a negative light, suggesting it is less reliable. The truth is far different. Plastic pipe is one of the most dependable, sustainable, and innovative infrastructure solutions available today, delivering strength, longevity, and significant environmental benefits. Plus, they are very cost effective to purchase and install, with very little if any maintenance.”