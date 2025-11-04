New Campaign Promotes Plastic Pipe as the Smart, Sustainable Choice
Key Highlights
-
Three major trade associations unite to launch The Truth about Plastic Pipe campaign
-
Focus areas include sustainability, durability, and lifecycle cost advantages
-
Aimed at equipping contractors and engineers with clear, evidence-based insights on material performance
IRVING, TX — The three leading plastics pipe trade associations have launched a major educational campaign designed to set the record straight on plastic piping. Titled The Truth about Plastic Pipe, the initiative tackles persistent myths and misinformation while spotlighting the proven performance, sustainability, and value plastic pipe delivers across industries.
Developed jointly by the Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI), the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA), and Uni-Bell: PVC Pipe Association (PVCPA), the campaign uses targeted advertising and social media outreach to reach both trade professionals and the broader public.
Setting the Record Straight
“We’re forcefully moving ahead to set the record straight,” said David M. Fink, President of PPI. “For years, competing materials have cast plastic pipe in a negative light, suggesting it is less reliable. The truth is far different. Plastic pipe is one of the most dependable, sustainable, and innovative infrastructure solutions available today, delivering strength, longevity, and significant environmental benefits. Plus, they are very cost effective to purchase and install, with very little if any maintenance.”
Proven Across Every Sector
Fink noted that each of PPI’s five divisions—Building & Construction, Drainage, Energy Piping Solutions, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications—provides technical data and support tailored to their respective industries.
“Plastic pipe is a proven solution in all of these areas that combines durability, sustainability, and performance,” he said. “It’s a smart investment that will stand the test of time. Through our work with PPFA and PVCPA, we’re amplifying the facts and setting the record straight. Plastic pipe isn’t merely an alternative; it’s the superior choice for a modern infrastructure.”
Key Focus Areas of the Campaign
The Truth about Plastic Pipe highlights four core themes central to the industry’s message:
-
Sustainability & Recycling – The plastics piping industry leads in recycling, converting millions of pounds of material into long-lasting, high-performance products.
-
Durability & Resilience – Plastic pipe resists corrosion and chemical damage, delivers decades of service, and remains flexible and reliable under shifting soil and seismic stress.
-
Efficiency & Value – Lightweight, easy to install, and low-maintenance, plastic piping reduces project costs and downtime while speeding up construction schedules.
-
Innovation & Leadership – PPI, PPFA, and PVCPA continue to advance materials and technologies that support safer, smarter, and more environmentally responsible infrastructure systems.
Empowering the Industry with Facts
Rolling out through digital media, trade publications, and industry events, the campaign equips municipalities, engineers, and contractors with clear, fact-based information to support confident material selection.
For more information and educational resources, visit plasticpipetruth.org.
Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.