GF Supports New Veteran Village to Help End Homelessness Among Minnesota Veterans

“We are so incredibly grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our construction trade partners,” said Sofia Humphries, senior director of Community Impact at Housing First Minnesota Foundation. “More than $1.25 million in-kind donations have already been contributed to the Veteran Village project. We simply could not construct Veteran Village without the support of companies like GF, the Uponor brand, and so many others who’ve stepped up.”

Restoring Dignity and Hope for Veterans

Transitioning from active duty to civilian life can be challenging for veterans, with many facing housing instability along the way. Veteran Village aims to restore dignity and provide stability through safe, permanent housing supported by ongoing services from MACV.

“Not only does Veteran Village serve as a place for veterans to call home, but it also provides a sense of stability as they navigate life after active duty,” said Jon Lovald, chief operating officer at MACV. “We’re grateful for partners like GF and all those involved in bringing this community to life to support those that have sacrificed more than we can imagine.”