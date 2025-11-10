GF Supports New Veteran Village to Help End Homelessness Among Minnesota Veterans
Key Highlights
-
GF contributed Uponor PEX piping systems for water service and plumbing connections in all 22 homes
-
Veteran Village brings together over 200 trade partners to combat veteran homelessness in Minnesota
-
The project demonstrates how industry collaboration can restore dignity, stability, and community for those who served
EAGAN, MN — In advance of Veterans Day, GF announced its support of Veteran Village, a first-of-its-kind housing community for Minnesota veterans. Developed in partnership with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), the Housing First Minnesota Foundation, and Lennar®, the project reflects a shared commitment to ending veteran homelessness across the state.
22 Homes for Veterans and Families
Located in Minnesota, Veteran Village will provide 22 permanent housing units for veterans and their families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The community will accommodate up to 36 residents once completed in December 2025. More than 200 partners, trade professionals, and donors contributed their time, materials, and expertise to bring the project to life.
Uponor PEX Systems Deliver Reliable Water Solutions
GF supported the project by providing Uponor ServicePEX™ pipe for the underground water service connections to each home and Uponor AquaPEX® pipe for interior plumbing systems. The PEX piping solutions will help ensure reliable performance, long-term durability, and ease of installation for the new homes.
Partnering to Build Pathways to Stability
MACV connects Minnesota veterans with critical services including housing, employment, and legal support, while Housing First Minnesota Foundation mobilizes industry partners to build safe, affordable housing for vulnerable populations. Together, their collaboration with GF and homebuilder Lennar® underscores how industry partnerships can make a tangible difference for those who served.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our construction trade partners,” said Sofia Humphries, senior director of Community Impact at Housing First Minnesota Foundation. “More than $1.25 million in-kind donations have already been contributed to the Veteran Village project. We simply could not construct Veteran Village without the support of companies like GF, the Uponor brand, and so many others who’ve stepped up.”
Restoring Dignity and Hope for Veterans
Transitioning from active duty to civilian life can be challenging for veterans, with many facing housing instability along the way. Veteran Village aims to restore dignity and provide stability through safe, permanent housing supported by ongoing services from MACV.
“Not only does Veteran Village serve as a place for veterans to call home, but it also provides a sense of stability as they navigate life after active duty,” said Jon Lovald, chief operating officer at MACV. “We’re grateful for partners like GF and all those involved in bringing this community to life to support those that have sacrificed more than we can imagine.”
A Personal Commitment from GF
GF’s involvement also carries personal meaning for team members who have served.
“As a fellow veteran, I can personally relate to some of the struggles that our service members face once they leave active duty,” said Nate McIntosh, retired master gunnery sergeant, United States Marine Corps and director of Logistics and Warehousing at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “In the military, we’re taught to look out for one another. The Veteran Village project is in direct alignment with that responsibility. No one who has worn the uniform should be left without a roof over their head, and I’m extremely proud to work for a company that supports this initiative.”
When completed later this year, MACV will provide residents of Veteran Village with case management and support services designed to help them achieve long-term stability.
For more information on Veteran Village, visit housingfirstmnfoundation.org/veteran-village. To learn more about Uponor products, systems, and solutions visit uponor.com.
Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.