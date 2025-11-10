Charlotte Pipe Adds Bingham & Taylor to Its Waterworks Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, in partnership with Neenah Foundry Company, has announced the acquisition of Bingham & Taylor, a respected manufacturer of underground infrastructure access solutions for water and gas utilities across North America.

Founded in 1849 and based in Culpeper, Virginia, Bingham & Taylor is known for its American-made meter and valve access products—including boxes, lids, and pits—that deliver durability and reliability in demanding field conditions.

Strengthening US Manufacturing and Market Reach

“Bingham & Taylor prides itself on domestic manufacturing, a wide distribution network, and 175 years of continuous operation,” said Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. “This strategic acquisition continues our growth in the waterworks industry and builds on our 2022 acquisition of Neenah Enterprises. It also leverages our expertise in both iron castings and plastics manufacturing. Bingham & Taylor’s culture and dedication to 100% made-in-America products make it an ideal fit.”

The acquisition aligns with Charlotte Pipe’s broader commitment to expand its waterworks offerings and reinforce its US manufacturing base for infrastructure products.

Complementary Capabilities Across Utility Markets

“Bingham & Taylor’s products, distributors, and customers are highly complementary to ours,” said Vik Bhatia, President and CEO of Neenah Foundry. “Bringing our companies together strengthens our product offering and deepens commercial relationships across the water and gas utility markets.”

Bingham & Taylor’s operations include a cast iron foundry in Culpeper and two plastics facilities — an injection-molding plant and a blow-molding plant — in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

A Shared Commitment to American Manufacturing

“After 175 years in business and two generations of my family’s leadership, this acquisition represents Bingham & Taylor’s next chapter,” said Laura Grondin, CEO of Bingham & Taylor. “Charlotte Pipe and Neenah Foundry share our dedication to American manufacturing and our values around customers and employees. They understand the strength of the Bingham & Taylor brand and will ensure it continues to thrive.”

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.