PPI Honors Two Industry Veterans for Decades of Leadership in Plastic Piping
Key Highlights
-
Standards Leadership That Impacts the Jobsite: Both honorees played key roles in ASTM and CSA committees that influence plastic piping performance requirements
-
Decades of Volunteer Technical Service: Combined, Sandstrum and Jenne contributed more than 70 years of hands-on involvement in PPI divisions, committees, and R&D efforts
-
Shaping the Future of Plastic Piping: From sustainability initiatives to hydronic research projects, their work continues to affect materials selection, system design, and long-term reliability
IRVING, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) has named Steve Sandstrum and Dean Jenne as recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing decades of leadership, technical expertise, and volunteer service dedicated to advancing plastic piping systems across North America.
Both honorees have played long-standing roles within PPI and related standards organizations, contributing to material performance, system reliability, and industry best practices that continue to shape modern plumbing, hydronic, and mechanical piping applications.
Steve Sandstrum’s Leadership Spanning Materials, Standards, and Sustainability
With more than 40 years of experience across the PE, PP, and PEX pipe and resin sectors, Steve Sandstrum has helped guide the technical and organizational direction of the plastic pipe industry. He began his career as a plant engineer with Phillips Driscopipe in Williamstown, Kentucky, and retired from Borealis in early 2025. He now serves as president of Sandstrum Consulting Services, LLC.
Sandstrum’s service to the industry includes leadership roles at both the association and standards levels, where he has helped influence material performance criteria and long-term system reliability.
His contributions include:
-
Service on the PPI Board of Directors, including terms as Chair and Division Chair
-
Presidency and board service with the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA)
-
A key role in launching PPI’s Sustainability Committee in 2020
-
Participation in numerous PPI technical committees and task groups
-
Service on the ASTM International Board of Directors
-
Current role as Chairman of ASTM Committee F17 on Plastic Piping Systems
“Steve’s technical contributions, leadership, and mentorship have left a lasting impact on the industry and its standards,” stated PPI President David M. Fink when presenting the award at the group’s semi-annual meeting in October 2025.
Dean Jenne’s Career Focused on Technical Rigor and Collaboration
Dean Jenne retired from SACO AEI Polymers at the end of 2025, concluding a career spanning more than three decades in plastic piping materials and compounds. His background includes early work at Bow Plastics, a manufacturer of CPVC and PEX products, followed by 20 years at SACO AEI Polymers, a producer of PEX compounds.
Throughout his career, Jenne was deeply involved in technical development, standards work, and collaborative research efforts supporting building and construction piping applications.
His contributions include:
-
More than 30 years of active involvement in PPI’s Building & Construction Division, including the Hydronic Technical Division
-
Service on the Building & Construction Division Management Committee from 2012 to 2014
-
Technical leadership supporting 25 successful BCD research and development projects between 2010 and 2024
-
Longstanding participation in ASTM Committees D20 (Plastics), E05 (Fire Standards), and F17 (Plastic Piping Systems)
-
More than 25 years of service on the CSA B137 Plastic Pressure Piping Technical Committee, including Chair from 1996 to 1998
“Dean’s deep technical knowledge, collaborative spirit, and dedication to standards development have made him a respected leader and mentor across the industry,” Fink said.
“Steve and Dean exemplify the values and vision of PPI,” Fink continued. “Their contributions have not only advanced our industry but have also inspired generations of professionals. We are honored to recognize their achievements with this award.”
For more information about the PPI visit www.plasticpipe.org.