PPI Honors Two Industry Veterans for Decades of Leadership in Plastic Piping

IRVING, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) has named Steve Sandstrum and Dean Jenne as recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing decades of leadership, technical expertise, and volunteer service dedicated to advancing plastic piping systems across North America.

Both honorees have played long-standing roles within PPI and related standards organizations, contributing to material performance, system reliability, and industry best practices that continue to shape modern plumbing, hydronic, and mechanical piping applications.

Steve Sandstrum’s Leadership Spanning Materials, Standards, and Sustainability

With more than 40 years of experience across the PE, PP, and PEX pipe and resin sectors, Steve Sandstrum has helped guide the technical and organizational direction of the plastic pipe industry. He began his career as a plant engineer with Phillips Driscopipe in Williamstown, Kentucky, and retired from Borealis in early 2025. He now serves as president of Sandstrum Consulting Services, LLC.

Sandstrum’s service to the industry includes leadership roles at both the association and standards levels, where he has helped influence material performance criteria and long-term system reliability.

His contributions include:

Service on the PPI Board of Directors , including terms as Chair and Division Chair

Presidency and board service with the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA)

A key role in launching PPI’s Sustainability Committee in 2020

Participation in numerous PPI technical committees and task groups

Service on the ASTM International Board of Directors

Current role as Chairman of ASTM Committee F17 on Plastic Piping Systems

“Steve’s technical contributions, leadership, and mentorship have left a lasting impact on the industry and its standards,” stated PPI President David M. Fink when presenting the award at the group’s semi-annual meeting in October 2025.

Dean Jenne’s Career Focused on Technical Rigor and Collaboration