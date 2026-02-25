Free Copper Installation Training Targets 10-Year Lead Pipe Replacement Mandate

McLEAN, VA — The Copper Development Association (CDA) is offering its “Do It Proper with Copper” training program, a no-cost, expert-led initiative designed to help communities and contractors plan and execute lead service line replacement (LSLR) projects with confidence.

The program delivers practical, field-focused instruction on proper copper service line installation, including joining methods, materials science fundamentals and industry-recognized best practices.

Training Supports Compliance with EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements

The Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized its Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), a major regulatory update aimed at reducing lead exposure in drinking water systems.

Building on the original 1991 Lead and Copper Rule and its 2021 revisions, the LCRI—finalized in October 2024—requires public water systems to replace all lead service lines within 10 years. The rule also lowers action levels, strengthens tap sampling protocols and mandates community notifications to residents, schools and childcare facilities by November 1, 2027.

With compliance timelines in place and replacement activity expected to accelerate nationwide, installation quality is under increased scrutiny. Proper material selection and workmanship are critical to ensuring long-term system performance and regulatory compliance.

Federal Infrastructure Funding Accelerates Replacement Efforts

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated $15 billion specifically for lead service line replacement, distributed in five annual tranches of roughly $3 billion.

In late 2025, the Trump administration announced an additional $3 billion in funding for lead pipe replacement as part of the fourth funding round, along with the reallocation of $1.1 billion in previously awarded but unused funds to maximize near-term impact.

As municipalities and utilities ramp up LSLR programs, access to standardized, installation-focused training is becoming increasingly important for contractors and engineering teams tasked with meeting aggressive project schedules.

“When copper service lines are installed correctly the first time, communities gain long-term reliability and peace of mind,” says Harold Moret, CDA Project Manager and Piping Applications Specialist. “This training gives crews and decision makers the practical knowledge they need to do the job right and build systems that last.”

Designed for Contractors, Utilities and Municipal Leaders

The Do It Proper with Copper program is tailored for:

• Utility contractors, engineering crews and water utilities seeking hands-on guidance on copper service line installation, system durability and compliance



• City and municipal leaders responsible for planning, managing and overseeing LSLR efforts

Sessions are structured to support teams of all sizes, from smaller systems launching their first replacement project to larger agencies coordinating comprehensive, multi-year programs.

Individuals who want to participate independently can register for the on-demand webinar, “Best Practices for Lead Service Line Replacement.”

Focus on Installation Fundamentals and Long-Term Performance

Copper remains a widely used material for underground water service lines, but long-term performance depends on proper installation practices.

The training emphasizes doing the work correctly the first time to support durability, jobsite efficiency and compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. Whether a utility is launching a large-scale lead service line replacement initiative or refining existing installation standards, the program provides practical tools crews can apply immediately in the field.

Flexible Delivery for Field and Office Teams

The training is offered free of charge and can be delivered in person or virtually. CDA works directly with communities to tailor sessions based on crew size, local codes and project objectives.

Organizations can participate by:

• Completing the short interest form on CDA’s website: info.copper.org/do-it-proper-with-copper-training

• Consulting with a CDA expert to define scope and delivery format

• Scheduling a session aligned with project timelines

• Participating in expert-led instruction with Q&A and demonstrations