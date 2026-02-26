Lubrizol Advances CPVC Manufacturing with First LED Reactor Installation in Louisville

CLEVELAND, OH — Lubrizol has introduced LED reactor technology at its Louisville, Kentucky, manufacturing facility, marking a significant advancement in CPVC resin production. The next-generation chlorination process enhances thermal stability and processing efficiency while increasing operational flexibility to meet rising global demand for high-performance CPVC materials.

The installation represents the company’s first implementation of LED chlorination in CPVC resin manufacturing and sets the stage for broader adoption across its global footprint.

Improved Thermal Stability Supports Demanding Applications

Thermal stability remains one of the most critical performance drivers in CPVC resin manufacturing—particularly as industry requirements continue to tighten across plumbing, industrial and commercial piping systems.

The LED chlorination upgrade delivers measurable gains in resin stability, helping manufacturers maintain consistent processing performance under demanding conditions. Enhanced stability can support longer extrusion and molding runs, reduce scrap and contribute to more predictable product quality.

Greater Processing Efficiency and Reduced Downtime

Beyond performance improvements, the new reactor technology enables meaningful operational gains. The LED process supports longer production runs with less downtime, allowing customers to increase throughput while maintaining formulation control.

Improved processing characteristics also provide greater formulation flexibility and enhanced color performance—key advantages for pipe and fitting manufacturers seeking efficiency without sacrificing finished product quality.

In addition, the technology improves energy efficiency, supporting more sustainable CPVC production.

Flexible Production to Meet Evolving Market Needs

“This technology represents a pivotal moment for our CPVC business,” said Griffin Rial, Vice President, Lubrizol TempRite. “LED chlorination allows us to deliver meaningful performance improvements—greater thermal stability, faster customer process times, and improved sustainability—while enabling new levels of operational flexibility across our global manufacturing network. The Louisville installation will bring lasting benefits to our customers and position Lubrizol for continued leadership in the CPVC industry.”

With LED reactor technology in place, Lubrizol can flex production to prioritize higher output or enhanced stability depending on market demand. That capability supports growth in increasingly demanding applications worldwide and strengthens supply reliability for manufacturers serving the plumbing and hydronics sectors.

The Louisville installation establishes a foundation for expanded implementation of LED chlorination technology across Lubrizol’s global CPVC manufacturing operations.

