Charlotte Pipe Realigns to Boost Plumbing and Infrastructure Reach

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, a leading US manufacturer of plumbing and infrastructure products, announced an update to its corporate structure to better align with its growing product portfolio.

Under the new structure, Charlotte Pipe will serve as the parent company over three divisions: Plumbing, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The Infrastructure Division now includes branded products from Neenah Foundry, US Foundry, and Bingham & Taylor, consolidating municipal castings, waterworks, utilities, and engineered infrastructure offerings under one division.

Neenah Foundry, acquired in 2022, will transition from a wholly owned subsidiary to a featured product-line brand. Its manufacturing facilities in Neenah, Wisconsin, and Medley, Florida, will continue operations as usual. No changes to staff or facilities are planned with this realignment.

Aligning Expertise Across Generations

“Charlotte Pipe and Neenah Foundry have both laid strong foundations,” said Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. “Both companies have been in operation for more than a century—125 years for Charlotte Pipe and 150 years for Neenah. Linking our expertise, resources, and people will build a more strategic company. Over the next year, alignment will take place across HR, IT, and finance operations to better support the updated commercial structure.”

Infrastructure That Supports Communities

“Our infrastructure products are the backbone of America, delivering water, energy, transportation, and engineered solutions,” said Vik Bhatia, President and CEO of Neenah Foundry. “By officially bringing Neenah Foundry under Charlotte Pipe’s Infrastructure Division, we are forging the next chapter of our company, strengthening our foundation, accelerating momentum, and reinforcing our commitment to serving communities for generations to come.”

A Legacy of Manufacturing Excellence

Founded in 1901, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry manufactures cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings for plumbing, irrigation, and infrastructure applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, the company operates eight manufacturing plants across the US. Its recent acquisitions of Neenah Enterprises (2022) and Bingham & Taylor (2025) expand its reach into municipal castings, waterworks, and engineered infrastructure products. Combined, these brands offer over 450 years of industry experience, strengthening Charlotte Pipe’s ability to serve critical infrastructure markets nationally and internationally.

To learn more visit www.charlottepipe.com.