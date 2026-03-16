Zekelman Industries Names JM Athanassiadis President of Sharon Tube Division

SHARON, PA — Zekelman Industries has named Jean‑Marc “JM” Athanassiadis Division President of its Sharon Tube Company business unit, succeeding Dan Reilly, who will retire after nearly seven years leading the division.

Athanassiadis steps into the role with more than 17 years of experience in multisite manufacturing leadership, operational improvement and team development across North America and Europe.

Operations Leadership Across Multiple Manufacturing Sites

Before joining Sharon Tube, Athanassiadis served as Chief Operating Officer at Metal Technologies, where he led operational stabilization efforts across six manufacturing locations. His work focused on strengthening plant performance, improving operational discipline and building alignment across multiple facilities.