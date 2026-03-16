Zekelman Industries Names JM Athanassiadis President of Sharon Tube Division

Manufacturing operations leader brings global experience in safety, process improvement and plant performance as longtime division head Dan Reilly prepares to retire.
March 16, 2026
3 min read

Key Highlights

  • Leadership transition at a major North American steel pipe and tube manufacturer as longtime division president Dan Reilly prepares to retire

  • Operations-focused executive takes the helm, bringing multisite manufacturing and process improvement experience

  • Global manufacturing background with leadership roles across North America and Europe

Zekelman logo

SHARON, PA — Zekelman Industries has named Jean‑Marc “JM” Athanassiadis Division President of its Sharon Tube Company business unit, succeeding Dan Reilly, who will retire after nearly seven years leading the division.

Athanassiadis steps into the role with more than 17 years of experience in multisite manufacturing leadership, operational improvement and team development across North America and Europe.

Operations Leadership Across Multiple Manufacturing Sites

Before joining Sharon Tube, Athanassiadis served as Chief Operating Officer at Metal Technologies, where he led operational stabilization efforts across six manufacturing locations. His work focused on strengthening plant performance, improving operational discipline and building alignment across multiple facilities.

Zekelman
Jean‑Marc “JM” Athanassiadis.

Jean‑Marc “JM” Athanassiadis.

Earlier, he held the COO role at Evantic, where he worked to improve manufacturing margins and optimize inventory management.

Athanassiadis began his career with Parker Hannifin, where he developed foundational experience in industrial manufacturing operations and leadership.

Focus on Safety, Processes and High-Performance Teams

JM has a strong track record of improving safety, strengthening processes, and building high performing teams at every stop in his journey,” said Tom Muth, President, Pipe & Tube, Zekelman Industries. “We are confident he’ll bring that same leadership and energy to the Sharon Tube operations.”

Sharon Tube is part of Zekelman Industries’ pipe and tube portfolio, supplying steel tubing products for construction, infrastructure and industrial markets across North America.

International Background and Engineering Expertise

Originally from France, Athanassiadis holds both a Master’s degree in Industrial Management and a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Burgundy.

He will relocate to Pennsylvania in the coming months as he assumes leadership of the Sharon Tube division.

For more information, visit www.zekelman.com

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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