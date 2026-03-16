Zekelman Industries Names JM Athanassiadis President of Sharon Tube Division
Key Highlights
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Leadership transition at a major North American steel pipe and tube manufacturer as longtime division president Dan Reilly prepares to retire
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Operations-focused executive takes the helm, bringing multisite manufacturing and process improvement experience
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Global manufacturing background with leadership roles across North America and Europe
SHARON, PA — Zekelman Industries has named Jean‑Marc “JM” Athanassiadis Division President of its Sharon Tube Company business unit, succeeding Dan Reilly, who will retire after nearly seven years leading the division.
Athanassiadis steps into the role with more than 17 years of experience in multisite manufacturing leadership, operational improvement and team development across North America and Europe.
Operations Leadership Across Multiple Manufacturing Sites
Before joining Sharon Tube, Athanassiadis served as Chief Operating Officer at Metal Technologies, where he led operational stabilization efforts across six manufacturing locations. His work focused on strengthening plant performance, improving operational discipline and building alignment across multiple facilities.
Athanassiadis began his career with Parker Hannifin, where he developed foundational experience in industrial manufacturing operations and leadership.
Focus on Safety, Processes and High-Performance Teams
“JM has a strong track record of improving safety, strengthening processes, and building high performing teams at every stop in his journey,” said Tom Muth, President, Pipe & Tube, Zekelman Industries. “We are confident he’ll bring that same leadership and energy to the Sharon Tube operations.”
Sharon Tube is part of Zekelman Industries’ pipe and tube portfolio, supplying steel tubing products for construction, infrastructure and industrial markets across North America.
International Background and Engineering Expertise
Originally from France, Athanassiadis holds both a Master’s degree in Industrial Management and a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Burgundy.
He will relocate to Pennsylvania in the coming months as he assumes leadership of the Sharon Tube division.
For more information, visit www.zekelman.com.