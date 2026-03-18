PPI Backs Federal Action on Drinking Water, Aging Infrastructure

IRVING, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) is voicing support for continued federal action aimed at protecting drinking water quality and modernizing the nation’s aging water infrastructure.

The association also acknowledged Chairman Gary Palmer (R-AL) and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment for convening a hearing on March 6th focused on challenges and opportunities tied to safe, reliable and affordable drinking water.

“Safe drinking water is a public health issue, an infrastructure issue, and a community trust issue,” stated PPI President David M. Fink. “The Plastics Pipe Institute and our members support strong action to protect safe drinking water and accelerate the replacement of aging, failing, and hazardous water infrastructure, including lead service lines. The issues raised in this hearing make clear that communities across the country are facing real challenges tied to corrosion, water loss, outdated systems, and the rising cost of compliance.”

Thermoplastic Pipe Gains Traction in Utility Applications

PPI points to continued growth in thermoplastic piping systems as utilities look for long-term solutions to corrosion, leakage and system durability challenges.

According to the association, heat-fused sections of solid wall high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe can create leak-free systems while eliminating corrosion risks. In drainage applications, thermoplastic pipe can withstand harsh environments such as saltwater exposure and may incorporate recycled materials.

Beyond municipal water systems, plastic piping is widely used in gas transmission, energy applications and building water distribution.

Focus on Durability, Leak Reduction and System Resilience

“PPI believes durable, corrosion-resistant materials should be part of that solution,” Fink emphasized. “Proven plastic piping systems can help utilities and communities replace deteriorating infrastructure, improve reliability, reduce leaks, and build more resilient water systems for the long term. This latest hearing calls attention again to the crisis we have in the United States with our drinking water.”

Funding and Oversight Remain Critical

PPI also stressed the importance of sustained federal funding and accountability to ensure infrastructure investments reach the communities that need them most.

“We also support sustained funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and IIJA, along with strong oversight to ensure these dollars are used effectively and reach the communities that need them most, especially small, rural, and disadvantaged systems facing the greatest resource challenges.”

Long- Term Investment Needed for Safe, Reliable Water

“Communities deserve confidence that when they turn on the tap, their water is safe,” he continued. “That means continued investment in lead service line replacement, stronger support for system upgrades, and practical solutions that help utilities modernize treatment, storage, and distribution infrastructure. And PPI is here just as we have been for more than 75 years to provide the expertise, data, vetted studies and professional engineering expertise.

“We welcome continued work to modernize the nation’s water systems and support practical, affordable, and durable solutions that help deliver safe water for every community.”

More information is available at www.plasticpipe.org.