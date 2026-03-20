Plastic Pipe Institute Endorses Bipartisan Bill to Improve Microplastics Research and Data Quality

DALLAS, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) announced its support for the Plastic Health Research Act (H.R. 4903), bipartisan legislation designed to expand and coordinate federal research on plastic exposure and its potential impacts on human health.

The bill, introduced by Representatives Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Frank Lucas (R-OK), is currently under consideration in the US House of Representatives. PPI represents North American manufacturers that supply plastic piping systems used across water, wastewater, stormwater, energy and industrial infrastructure applications.

Focus On Science-Based Clarity For Plastic Materials

For contractors and engineers working with plastic piping systems, consistent and credible research is critical to maintaining confidence in material performance and safety. The proposed legislation aims to address growing concerns around microplastics by establishing a more unified scientific framework.

“There is a great amount of interest in microplastics, but much of the information circulating is mixed or inaccurate,” said David M. Fink, PPI president. “The Plastic Health Research Act will help deliver clearer answers by supporting coordinated federal research, consistent definitions, and reliable testing methods. This means that conclusions are based on strong science. And this approach will help reduce confusion by making research results more consistent and comparable.”

Coordinated Federal Research And Standardized Methods

The legislation directs the US Department of Health and Human Services to lead and coordinate research on plastic exposure in collaboration with key federal agencies, including EPA, FDA, NOAA, NIST and NIEHS.

A central component of the bill is the development of standardized definitions for microplastics and nanoplastics, along with validated testing methodologies and reference materials. These measures are intended to improve consistency across studies—an ongoing challenge in evaluating plastic-related data.

Funding Targets Research Quality And Consistency

To support these efforts, the bill authorizes $10 million annually from FY2026 through FY2030 for research grants and contracts. An additional $10 million annually over the same period is allocated to establish Centers of Excellence focused on improving research quality and comparability.

For the construction and infrastructure sectors, these investments could help ensure that material decisions are based on reproducible, peer-aligned data rather than fragmented or conflicting findings.

Industry Calls For Congressional Action

“PPI supports the Plastic Health Research Act and recognizes Representatives Stevens and Lucas for advancing this bipartisan legislation. We urge Congress to act now and move this bill forward,” Fink added.

More information can be found at www.plasticpipe.org.