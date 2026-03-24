PPI Urges Open Bidding to Maximize Impact of New York Water Infrastructure Funding

IRVING, TX — The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) is voicing support for New York State’s $250 million investment in water infrastructure while cautioning that limiting procurement options could reduce project efficiency and increase costs.

The funding—approved by the Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors—will support lead service line replacement, treatment of emerging contaminants and upgrades to aging water systems across the state.

Open Procurement Critical for Cost-Effective Project Delivery

PPI emphasized that competitive bidding and material-neutral specifications are essential to delivering the best long-term value for municipalities and ratepayers.

“Any municipal procurement procedure must be open to competitive bidding,” stated David M. Fink, President, PPI. “This way products that demonstrate the longest service life while being fiscally responsible to the local ratepayer can be evaluated and selected.”

Funding Targets Lead Line Replacement and System Upgrades

The $250 million package includes support for lead service line replacement in communities such as Rochester, Poughkeepsie and Ogdensburg, along with broader investments in PFAS treatment, stormwater resiliency and wastewater infrastructure improvements.

“As New York moves forward to replace lead service lines and deliver safer drinking water, state leaders deserve credit for making this issue a priority,” Fink said. “This funding is an important step for communities working to remove lead pipes, reduce health risks, and strengthen aging water systems.”

Material Flexibility Can Speed Installation and Reduce Costs

PPI noted that maintaining a material-neutral approach allows contractors and municipalities to select the most practical and cost-effective solutions for each project, helping accelerate timelines and improve overall performance.

“If New York is serious about replacing every lead service line, it should not lock communities into a costly, slower one-material mandate,” he continued. “A material-neutral approach with open competition will give communities the flexibility they need to control costs, move projects faster, and support innovation.”

“For example, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and PEX pipes offer safe, smart, and sustainable solutions that can help communities replace lead service lines efficiently and affordably,” Fink said. “When the goal is to get lead out of the ground as quickly as possible, policymakers should support flexibility and innovation—not lock communities into a costly, slower one-material mandate.”

To learn more visit www.plasticpipe.org.