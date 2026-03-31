REHAU Names Erick Felsch to Lead Strategic Builder Accounts Growth in North America

Builder Channel Expansion Supports Contractor Opportunities

The role reflects increasing demand for tighter coordination between builders, installers and suppliers as projects scale and timelines compress.

Felsch will focus on growing REHAU’s presence with national and regional builders, helping drive specification and adoption of water system solutions across new construction projects.

For contractors, stronger builder alignment can translate into more consistent specifications, clearer installation standards and improved project coordination.

Leadership Experience in National Accounts and Market Growth

Felsch brings more than 20 years of experience in the building products industry, with a background in national account strategy, builder channel development and market expansion.

His experience includes working closely with production builders, distributors and dealer networks to implement scalable growth strategies—an approach that aligns with REHAU’s efforts to expand its footprint in North America.

Focus on Long-Term Partnerships Across the Value Chain

A key priority in the role will be strengthening collaboration between builders, contractors and distribution partners. By aligning these groups, REHAU aims to improve project execution, streamline product adoption and support long-term growth.

“REHAU has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and performance, and I’m energized by the opportunity to deepen strategic partnerships, expand into high-growth markets, and collaborate closely with our regional teams to drive sustainable, long-term growth,” said Felsch. “There is significant opportunity to strengthen alignment between builders, contractors, and distribution partners, and I look forward to helping advance that momentum.”

Growth Strategy Centers on Water Technologies and Market Expansion

The appointment underscores REHAU’s broader strategy to grow its water technologies business by increasing engagement with builders and driving specification at the project level.

For contractors, that strategy points to expanded opportunities tied to new construction, supported by clearer standards and stronger coordination across the supply chain.

Learn more about REHAU at www.na.rehau.com/mp.