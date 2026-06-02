Uponor and Minnesota Twins Team Up to Recognize Skilled Trades Workforce
Key Highlights
- Uponor will host Thank a Tradesperson Day at Target Field on June 24 during the Minnesota Twins–Los Angeles Dodgers game
- The event recognizes plumbers, contractors, builders, and emerging trades professionals who support communities across Minnesota
- Uponor continues to promote skilled trades careers through workforce development, education, and industry outreach efforts
Uponor, a GF brand, will celebrate the skilled trades workforce during Thank a Tradesperson Day on June 24 at Target Field, recognizing the plumbers, contractors, builders, and emerging professionals who help build and maintain Minnesota’s homes, businesses, and infrastructure.
As the Official Plumbing, Infrastructure, and Building Solutions Partner of the Minnesota Twins, Uponor is inviting trades professionals to the ballpark for an evening of networking, industry recognition, and baseball as the Twins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Recognizing the Skilled Trades Workforce
The event is designed to highlight the critical role skilled trades professionals play in supporting communities and maintaining the systems people rely on every day.
“This day is dedicated to the skilled trades professionals who are building, maintaining, and improving the systems we rely on every day,” says John Reutter, President, GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “From homes and schools to hospitals and infrastructure, skilled workers are the backbone of our community. Through our partnership with the Minnesota Twins, we welcome the opportunity to spotlight the contributions of these tradespeople and the lasting impact of their work.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow industry professionals while enjoying a Major League Baseball matchup at one of Minnesota’s premier venues.
Partnership Highlights Importance of Trades
The event reflects a shared commitment by Uponor and the Minnesota Twins to recognize the workers whose expertise supports both local communities and major facilities.
“We’re honored to partner with Uponor to celebrate the tradespeople who help keep Twins Territory running,” says Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore. “From the systems that make Target Field game ready to the infrastructure in our communities, their expertise is essential—and a cornerstone of our shared sustainability initiatives. We look forward to recognizing their impact on June 24 and beyond.”
Supporting the Next Generation of Trades Professionals
With its North American headquarters in Apple Valley, Minnesota, Uponor has long supported workforce development efforts and programs designed to raise awareness of career opportunities in the skilled trades.
The company continues to invest in education, training, and industry outreach initiatives that help attract and develop the next generation of plumbing, piping, and construction professionals.
To learn more, visit www.uponor.com.