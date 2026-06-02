Uponor and Minnesota Twins Team Up to Recognize Skilled Trades Workforce

Recognizing the Skilled Trades Workforce

The event is designed to highlight the critical role skilled trades professionals play in supporting communities and maintaining the systems people rely on every day.

“This day is dedicated to the skilled trades professionals who are building, maintaining, and improving the systems we rely on every day,” says John Reutter, President, GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. “From homes and schools to hospitals and infrastructure, skilled workers are the backbone of our community. Through our partnership with the Minnesota Twins, we welcome the opportunity to spotlight the contributions of these tradespeople and the lasting impact of their work.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow industry professionals while enjoying a Major League Baseball matchup at one of Minnesota’s premier venues.