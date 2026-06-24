Fort Wayne Utility Engineer Honored for Advancing HDPE Pipe Best Practices

IRVING, TX — The Municipal Advisory Board (MAB) has recognized Matthew Wirtz, P.E., Deputy Director and Chief Engineer at Fort Wayne City Utilities in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with its Certificate of Appreciation Award for advancing the use of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe in municipal water and wastewater systems.

The award honors Wirtz’s contributions to utility infrastructure across North America through the development and sharing of best practices focused on resilient and sustainable HDPE piping systems. The award was presented by MAB co-chairs Luis Aguiar and Camille George Rubeiz.

Fort Wayne Program Highlights Large-Scale HDPE Use

Wirtz has spent more than 27 years with Fort Wayne City Utilities and has played a major role in building the utility’s long-term pipe replacement and rehabilitation strategy. The program includes upgrades to more than 2,700 miles of water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure using trenchless installation methods such as horizontal directional drilling and pipe bursting, alongside traditional open-cut applications.

The utility’s approach incorporates both stick pipe and pipe-on-reel installation methods and aligns with guidance outlined in the AWWA M55 Manual, helping streamline installation while reducing disruption to surrounding communities.

Industry Collaboration Supports Broader Utility Adoption

“Matthew and his team have volunteered their time and provided their expertise and knowledge to many of our committees and task groups for many years,” stated Rubeiz, P.E., F. ASCE, co-chair, HDPE Municipal Advisory Board (MAB), and Vice President for the Plastics Pipe Institute’s (PPI) Municipal & Industrial Division. “Fort Wayne itself has developed and embarked on major programs to rehabilitate and install new potable and wastewater services using HDPE pipe as the material of choice due to its toughness, flexibility, corrosion resistance, and leak-free fused joints. Matthew and Fort Wayne City Utilities have openly shared this information and best practices with other utilities with the goal of helping communities with their water systems. We thank Matthew and his team for their consistent and valuable contributions.”

Fort Wayne City Utilities serves on both the Municipal Advisory Board and the AWWA 263 Committee, contributing directly to industry standards and municipal infrastructure guidance.

HDPE Continues Expanding in Water and Sewer Rehabilitation

As the largest municipally owned utility in Indiana, Fort Wayne City Utilities serves approximately 106,000 service connections and provides water to more than 300,000 residents across three counties.

The utility’s continued investment in HDPE pipe reflects broader industry adoption of the material for water and wastewater infrastructure due to its durability, corrosion resistance and fused-joint reliability—especially in trenchless rehabilitation projects where minimizing excavation is critical.

More information, including the recently updated Plastics Pipe Institute PE Handbook, is available at plasticpipe.org/mabpubs.