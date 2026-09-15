Plastics Pipe Institute Builds Industry Knowledge Through Emerging Professionals Group
Key Highlights
- Plastics Piping Requires More Than Material Knowledge — Emerging professionals must navigate evolving standards, codes, certifications, regulations and application requirements across a broad range of piping technologies
- Industry Knowledge Transfer Is Becoming More Important — PPI sees the EPG as one way to help transfer expertise as senior engineers, scientists and other experienced professionals approach retirement
- More Than 100 Professionals Are Now Participating — The EPG brings together newer professionals across PPI’s five divisions for technical education, career development, leadership opportunities and industry networking
IRVING, Texas — The Plastics Pipe Institute Inc. (PPI) is using its Emerging Professionals Group (EPG) to help newer members of the plastics pipe industry navigate an increasingly complex field of materials, standards, codes, regulations and applications.
PPI established the EPG to provide emerging professionals with opportunities to build technical knowledge while developing relationships across the plastics piping industry. The group includes members from all five of PPI’s divisions: Building & Construction, Energy Piping Systems, Drainage, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications.
The effort began with an informal gathering of younger PPI members during the 2024 PPI Annual Meeting. The group discussed ways newer industry professionals could gain knowledge more quickly while building contacts through PPI participation.
What began as a casual hotel-lobby discussion developed into a formal initiative. Ten members became the EPG Steering Committee and worked with PPI staff to establish the group’s mission and programming.
EPG Connects Emerging Professionals Across PPI Divisions
The Steering Committee adopted the mission: “Building relationships among emerging industry professionals to foster professional development, engagement, and networking while building on PPI's existing strengths and messaging.”
The group held its first formal event in May 2025, combining an opening reception with a roundtable workshop luncheon involving EPG members and PPI staff. More than 100 emerging professionals participated the following year.
The group’s growth reflects the need for newer professionals to understand not only plastics piping technology but also the organizations and processes that influence how those systems are designed, specified, manufactured and installed.
Standards and Codes Are a Key Part of EPG Training
At the 2026 PPI Annual Meeting, EPG members attended a presentation on “Plastic Piping Industry Associations” that addressed the organizations involved in standards development, codes, certification and related industry activities.
PPI Building & Construction Division Director of Engineering Lance MacNevin, P.Eng., presented information on the importance of following industry standards and complying with applicable codes for plastic piping products. The presentation also outlined organizations EPG members should join or follow based on specific products and applications.
The content was developed with input from engineers representing all five PPI divisions.
“From the beginnings of the EPG as a late-night idea,” stated Michael Conrad, EPG Advisor, NSF International (Ann Arbor, MI), “it has been amazing watching it become a place for those newer to the industry to meet others in a similar situation. It continues to build on the camaraderie already within the industry, as you see familiar faces from the EPG at both PPI and other industry meetings.”
Member Surveys Shape Technical and Career Programming
PPI conducts annual surveys of EPG members to identify the tools, events and programs that would provide the most value. The group also uses AI to help summarize survey results.
Networking, technical expertise, career growth and leadership development emerged as the top needs identified by respondents. EPG programming is being developed around those areas.
“I was tasked to become more involved with PPI by my company, and to increase my understanding of what's going on in the industry,” explained Dallas Geddes, product management specialist, Dura-Line, LLC (Knoxville, TN). “So, this was a perfect avenue for me to do what my assigned task was and also gain some professional development skills.”
Geddes, 35, has participated in PPI for six years and was named the 2025 Member of the Year for the PPI Power & Communications Division. Daniel Pierce of Reliance Worldwide (Atlanta, GA), who has chaired the EPG since its inception, was named the 2025 BCD Member of the Year. Laura Schell of NSF International serves as vice chair.
Plastics Industry Faces Significant Knowledge Transfer Challenge
PPI represents a broad range of plastics piping technologies. Its members are involved with 15 different types of plastics, ranging from PEX and high-density polyethylene to engineering resins such as polyphenylene sulfide.
“Like many organizations these days,” he continued, “the almost two hundred companies that make up the PPI membership are faced with shifting demographics and the imminent retirement of many senior engineers, scientists, and other professionals. Even when hiring young people as eventual replacements, the challenge of knowledge transfer is real, trying to share lessons learned from decades of industry growth and maturity.”
Emerging Professionals Build Technical and Industry Connections
EPG members say the program is helping them develop both technical knowledge and relationships that can support their careers.
“My involvement in PPI’s Emerging Professionals Group has deepened my engagement with the industry by providing valuable opportunities for learning, leadership, and meaningful professional connections. It has also given me a supportive community of peers and mentors whose relationships will continue to enrich and guide my career for years to come,” said Sara Stone of Crossroads Engineering Services, LLC (Breezy Point, MN).
Camille Duvalle, business unit manager for SACO AEI Polymers (Sheboygan, WI), is an EPG member and active participant in ASTM International, CSA Group, NSF and the BCD Management Committee.
“I can't wait to see the future impact the emerging professionals group is going to have on the plastics piping industry as a result of building a strong network and learning together,” Duvalle said.
PPI Sees Fresh Perspectives on Sustainable Piping
MacNevin said he has been impressed by the passion, talent and fresh perspectives that emerging members are bringing to PPI, particularly regarding sustainable plastic piping solutions.
PPI encourages young professionals interested in learning more about the industry and participating in the EPG to contact MacNevin.
“We’d be more than happy to host anyone as a guest to one of our membership meetings.”
To learn more visit plasticpipe.org.