Plastics Pipe Institute Builds Industry Knowledge Through Emerging Professionals Group

“Our members are involved with 15 different types of plastics from PEX and high-density polyethylene to engineering resins such as polyphenylene sulfide,” stated PPI President. “Plus, some 20 relevant standards organizations and nearly ten allied associations and organizations for piping. It is PPI’s goal to make sure all of our members, both new and those with decades of membership, are educated on all aspects of our industry, and provided with fresh, accurate data and information. The Emerging Professionals Group is part of that objective.

“Like many organizations these days,” he continued, “the almost two hundred companies that make up the PPI membership are faced with shifting demographics and the imminent retirement of many senior engineers, scientists, and other professionals. Even when hiring young people as eventual replacements, the challenge of knowledge transfer is real, trying to share lessons learned from decades of industry growth and maturity.”

Emerging Professionals Build Technical and Industry Connections

EPG members say the program is helping them develop both technical knowledge and relationships that can support their careers.

“My involvement in PPI’s Emerging Professionals Group has deepened my engagement with the industry by providing valuable opportunities for learning, leadership, and meaningful professional connections. It has also given me a supportive community of peers and mentors whose relationships will continue to enrich and guide my career for years to come,” said Sara Stone of Crossroads Engineering Services, LLC (Breezy Point, MN).

Camille Duvalle, business unit manager for SACO AEI Polymers (Sheboygan, WI), is an EPG member and active participant in ASTM International, CSA Group, NSF and the BCD Management Committee.

“I can't wait to see the future impact the emerging professionals group is going to have on the plastics piping industry as a result of building a strong network and learning together,” Duvalle said.

PPI Sees Fresh Perspectives on Sustainable Piping

MacNevin said he has been impressed by the passion, talent and fresh perspectives that emerging members are bringing to PPI, particularly regarding sustainable plastic piping solutions.

PPI encourages young professionals interested in learning more about the industry and participating in the EPG to contact MacNevin.

“We’d be more than happy to host anyone as a guest to one of our membership meetings.”

To learn more visit plasticpipe.org.