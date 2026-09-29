GF Names Bob Downie Vice President of Sales for Building Flow Solutions Americas
Key Highlights
- New Sales Leadership: Bob Downie’s new role leading US sales for GF Building Flow Solutions Americas will focus on revenue growth and customer relationships
- Plumbing Industry Experience: Downie has more than two decades of experience with major plumbing and building-products brands
- Distribution and Channel Expertise: Downie’s background in distribution, channel management and commercial building products aligns with GF’s sales and growth strategy
APPLE VALLEY, MN — GF, home of the Uponor brand, has named Robert (Bob) Downie Vice President of Sales (US) for GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, effective Sept. 21, 2026. In the role, Downie will lead revenue growth strategies, sales teams and customer relationships while serving on the company’s Senior Management Committee. He will report to John Reutter, President of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas.
Downie Brings Extensive Plumbing Industry Experience
Downie joins GF with more than 20 years of experience in the building products and plumbing industries. His career includes leadership roles with American Standard, Delta Faucet, Grohe and Duravit, along with experience in large-scale commercial markets.
His background spans organizational transformation, operational excellence and channel management. At GF, he will apply that experience to strengthening customer relationships, supporting distribution and driving sales and profitability.
“Understanding our sales model and building a strong customer base is core to our business,” says Reutter. “Bob’s experience scaling distribution and forming key partnership supports this strategy along with his industry expertise. Beyond that, I value Bob’s leadership style and approach to team development, which will help carry our organization through the next phase of growth.”
New Role Focuses on Growth and Customer Relationships
Downie’s responsibilities include developing revenue growth strategies while leading sales teams and building long-term customer relationships. His experience across plumbing and building products gives him exposure to both commercial applications and the distribution channels that connect manufacturers with customers.
The position also places Downie on GF Building Flow Solutions Americas’ Senior Management Committee, where he will contribute to the organization’s broader business strategy.
Downie holds a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. He also serves as a member of Plumbing Manufacturers International's (PMI) Strategic Advisory Board.
For information about GF and Uponor products and services, visit www.uponor.com.