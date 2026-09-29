GF Names Bob Downie Vice President of Sales for Building Flow Solutions Americas

APPLE VALLEY, MN — GF, home of the Uponor brand, has named Robert (Bob) Downie Vice President of Sales (US) for GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, effective Sept. 21, 2026. In the role, Downie will lead revenue growth strategies, sales teams and customer relationships while serving on the company’s Senior Management Committee. He will report to John Reutter, President of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas.

Downie Brings Extensive Plumbing Industry Experience

Downie joins GF with more than 20 years of experience in the building products and plumbing industries. His career includes leadership roles with American Standard, Delta Faucet, Grohe and Duravit, along with experience in large-scale commercial markets.