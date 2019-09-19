Uponor NA Signs Agreement With Pestan

APPLE VALLEY, MN — Uponor North America and San Diego, Calif.-based Pestan North America (PNA), a supplier of PP-RCT pipe and fittings, today announced the signing of an agreement naming Uponor the exclusive distributor of PNA’s proprietary PP-RCT (polypropylene, random copolymer, with modified crystallinity and temperature resistance) products throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Beginning in 2020, Uponor will market more than 270 of PNA’s products, making it the only North American company to offer hybrid systems including PEX and PP-RCT. Products will range from 1/2-inch to 12 inches in diameter; up to 24 inches for special product requests. PP-RCT is used in an array of commercial plumbing and hydronic projects.

“We worked diligently to find a partner who offers a quality, differentiated product that is in alignment with Uponor’s business mission and vision. I’m confident we’ve found this and more in Pestan North America,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “We’re excited to discover the new doors this partnership will open for our company in the commercial construction market.”

“At Pestan North America, we believe that the transition from metal piping to leading-edge polymer piping is still in its early stages and foresee a significant increase in demand for PNA products in the North American markets,” said Nenad Nastic, co-CEO, PNA.

“Based on the strength of our technology and the world-class team at Uponor, we are confident we will achieve and maintain a leadership role in this sector for years to come,” added Marko Radovanovic, co-CEO, PNA.

Gray also said that the agreement signifies a huge step toward affirming Uponor’s position as the leading polymer pipe solutions provider for commercial plumbing and HVAC, and that the company plans to proceed thoughtfully throughout the next year, building a long-term, sustainable competitive advantage.