EDAM Project of the Year award Uponor.JPG
EDAM President Matt Brown (left) awards the Project of the Year trophy to Uponor North America President Bill Gray (center) and PCL Construction Director of Project Development John Jensvold.
Piping

Uponor Wins Project of the Year Award for Hutchinson Facility

Economic Development Association of Minnesota honors new PEX plant.

APPLE VALLEY, MN — Uponor North America won the Project of the Year award from the Economic Development Association of Minnesota today for the construction of the company’s new PEX manufacturing plant in Hutchinson, Minn.

The award recognizes companies that have demonstrated collaboration, creativity and complexity to complete a project that has a positive impact on the state of Minnesota in the past year. Uponor opened its 237,000-square-foot facility in Hutchinson, Minn., six months ahead of schedule, with PEX production beginning on May 20, 2018.

Filling the empty facility was a big win for Hutchinson. After the previous owner, TDK/HTI, removed operations from the building, the space remained empty for more than three years.

“Uponor’s continued success reaches far past just this campus, but to the City of Hutchinson and, ultimately, into our entire state,” U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote in a letter to Uponor celebrating the grand opening.

The Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) is a statewide association of public, private and nonprofit professionals who specialize in economic development.

