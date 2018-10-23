ASPE Hands Out Annual Awards for Service, Excellence and More

ATLANTA, GA — On Monday, October 1st, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers held its Breakfast Award Ceremony & Keynote Address at the Omni Hotel-CNN Center-Grand Ballroom. The ceremony not only announced to the collected attendees the new society Board of Directors and Fellows, it was also a chance to honor members for the work they have done during the past year on behalf of their communities, the Society, and the plumbing profession.

George W. Runkle Award

The 2018 George W. Runkle Award -- the highest honor the Society bestows -- was given to William F. Hughes Jr., CPD, LEED AP, FASPE, for his dedication and inspired service to the advancement of the ideals and goals of the Society and for his leadership and support of ASPE throughout his career.

Distinguished Service Award

Two members were honored with the Distinguished Service Award. Sarah A. Balz, PE, CPD, GPD, LEED AP, was recognized for being a distinguished and innovative leader, showing professionalism and integrity while inspiring others to serve. Robert J. Shorey Jr., CPD, GPD, FASPE, was recognized for professionalism displayed at all times, while providing distinguished leadership with integrity and mentoring and motivating others through his steadfast service.

The Kenneth G. Wentink Award of Excellence

The Kenneth G. Wentink Award of Excellence honors those individuals who have worked unselfishly for and on behalf of the Society, with little fanfare and often with minimal visibility to the leadership and members of ASPE. This is not an annual award, but it is used in special cases to recognize exemplary Chapters, individuals, or organizations. This year the Board decided to grant this award to Christoph Lohr, PE, CPD, for his commitment, dedication, and inspired service toward the advancement of the ideals and goals of this Society.

The 2018 Industry Award

Delta Faucet, the Exclusive Sponsor of the Women of ASPE (WOA) for the second year, received this award for their outstanding service to the advancement of plumbing engineering technology.

The Donald Dickerson Founders Award

This award is given to one individual for their lifetime achievements, dedication, and promotion of the Society, its mission, and the profession. J. Joe Scott II, CPD, LEED AP, FASPE, has been a leader of the Society and has touched the lives and careers of many through all he has done and accomplished in the name of ASPE.

The Chapter Humanitarian Award

The Chapter Humanitarian Award honors an ASPE Chapter that has unselfishly given back to their local community and was presented to the West Coast Florida Chapter for their continued commitment and community outreach during the holiday season to those less fortunate.

Education & Research Foundation Award



ASPE proudly participated as a collaborative sponsor of a task group established to develop a probability model to predict peak demands in the study for revising Hunter’s curve for residential buildings, and the task group members were honored at the 2018 ASPE Convention & Expo with the E&RF Award for Scientific Achievement. They are Professor Steven Buchberger, Timothy Wolfe, PE, Jason Hewitt, PE, CPD, LEED AP, Dan Cole, and Toritseju Omaghomi.