Medford Wellington Expands Commercial Services with New Massachusetts Location

BOSTON, MA – To meet growing demand, Medford Wellington, a business continuity company that has been providing New England-based enterprises with commercial services and construction for almost 60 years, has announced the opening of its fifth location in Quincy, Mass. In addition, Medford Wellington announced it is partnering with Quincy-based Hub Refrigeration to expand Medford Wellington’s capabilities in grocery store refrigeration.

“We continue to see a growing demand in commercial refrigeration, and more businesses are looking for a single partner to support all their commercial service needs,” said Michael LaCrosse, CEO of Medford Wellington. “By expanding our capabilities and adding a new location in the South Shore of Mass., we continue to show our commitment to being the one-stop shop for our customers as well as Hub Refrigeration’s customers so they can run 24/7, without any disruption to their business.”

Serving Commercial Clients

Since 1967, Medford Wellington has been helping commercial enterprises, ranging from restaurants and retail spaces to laboratories and hospitals, run business smoothly and uninterrupted. Its experts work in partnership with business owners and facility managers to fix real-time issues such as HVAC, electrical and plumbing, while also planning, constructing, and managing cutting-edge systems to minimize risk, optimize performance, and reduce energy costs. The company also provides custom maintenance and monitoring programs, which Hub Refrigeration will leverage to help keep its clients operational 24/7.

“Hub Refrigeration has been supporting the commercial refrigeration and HVAC needs of our customers for more than 75 years, spanning the Greater Boston area to Rhode Island and New Hampshire,” said Steve and Leo Doyle, owners of Hub Refrigeration. “As we continue to expand, we wanted to find the right local partner who is equally committed to business continuity, operational efficiency, and safety, and that’s Medford Wellington.”

Medford Wellington and Hub Refrigeration will now have locations in Quincy, Mass.; Medford, Mass.; Billerica, Mass.; Hatfield, Mass.; and Rocky Hill, Conn.