Medford Wellington Expands in Massachusetts Via Morris Mechanical Partnership

BOSTON, MA — Medford Wellington, a business continuity company that has been providing New England enterprises with commercial services and construction for almost 60 years, today announced a strategic partnership with Morris Mechanical, a well-respected HVAC service provider based in Clinton, Mass. This marks Medford Wellington’s third expansion in the past year, reinforcing its commitment to meeting growing demand and serving as a single-source partner for businesses across New England.

“With increasing demand for comprehensive commercial services across Western Massachusetts and the 495 corridor, we’re focused on expanding our capabilities to better serve our customers,” said Michael LaCrosse, CEO of Medford Wellington. “By partnering with Morris Mechanical, a company with a long-standing reputation for excellence, we’re strengthening our ability to provide seamless, expert service in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and more—helping businesses operate smoothly and without disruption.”

Morris Mechanical

Morris Mechanical has been a trusted name in HVAC services for more than 60 years, serving businesses in Worcester County and beyond. The partnership with Medford Wellington will bring enhanced technology, broader geographical reach, and expanded service offerings to Morris Mechanical’s existing clients.

“As we looked toward the future, we wanted a partner that shared our customer-first values and had the resources to support our continued growth,” said Harry Howe and Phil Latini, Owners of Morris Mechanical. “Medford Wellington’s expertise and strong infrastructure make them an ideal fit, ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality service they expect—now with even greater support.”

For more information about Medford Wellington’s services, visit MedfordWellington.com.