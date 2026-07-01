Hybrid Heat Pump System Cuts Propane Use at Hawaii Beach Resort

As propane prices climbed across Hawaii, a beachfront resort sought a more efficient way to meet its domestic hot water demands without increasing electrical infrastructure or sacrificing redundancy.

Working through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), the resort partnered with an energy services provider to upgrade both its domestic hot water and chiller systems. The goal was to reduce propane dependence while maintaining reliable hot water service for 350 guest rooms, laundry operations and a high-volume commercial kitchen.

The challenge was delivering that capacity while integrating with existing infrastructure, including storage tanks and electrical service.

Reducing Fuel Dependence Without Major Infrastructure Changes

The resort needed a system capable of handling large-scale domestic hot water loads across two separate buildings while avoiding the cost of upgrading electrical service.

That meant finding a solution that could maximize efficiency, work with the existing storage system and provide reliable backup during peak loads or maintenance periods.