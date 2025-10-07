John Bouchard & Sons Co. Celebrates 125 Years of Mid-South Infrastructure Leadership

Since its founding, JBS has combined craftsmanship and innovation to meet evolving industry needs. Early projects included refrigeration systems for The Hermitage Hotel and Vanderbilt Hospital. Today, the company provides iron construction castings, equipment sales and service, construction, and machine services to thousands of commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal clients. Notable installations span Churchill Downs, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Eastman Chemical, Redstone Arsenal, Bridgestone Americas, Metro Water, and Memphis International Airport.

Family Leadership, Proven Values

“We’re still here because we hold ourselves to high standards: get it right the first time, treat customers as we hope to be treated, tell the truth, and be like family to each other,” said Lisa Bouchard Morgan, fifth-generation owner. The company’s longevity is rooted in mentoring, camaraderie, and a commitment to skilled trades across 10 unique disciplines—offering clients unmatched agility and customized solutions.