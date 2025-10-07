John Bouchard & Sons Co. Celebrates 125 Years of Mid-South Infrastructure Leadership
Key Highlights
-
125 years of expertise: JBS has been building and maintaining critical infrastructure across the Mid-South since 1900
-
Trusted and visible: From manhole covers to drainage systems, JBS products support thousands of commercial, municipal, and industrial sites
-
Family values, professional standards: Fifth-generation leadership emphasizes quality, integrity, and workforce skill development
NASHVILLE, TN — John Bouchard & Sons Co. (JBS) is celebrating 125 years of building and sustaining the infrastructure that keeps the Mid-South moving. From manhole covers to valve boxes and drainage grates, JBS products are visible—and often essential—across communities throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana.
A Legacy of Innovation and Reliability
Since its founding, JBS has combined craftsmanship and innovation to meet evolving industry needs. Early projects included refrigeration systems for The Hermitage Hotel and Vanderbilt Hospital. Today, the company provides iron construction castings, equipment sales and service, construction, and machine services to thousands of commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal clients. Notable installations span Churchill Downs, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Eastman Chemical, Redstone Arsenal, Bridgestone Americas, Metro Water, and Memphis International Airport.
Family Leadership, Proven Values
“We’re still here because we hold ourselves to high standards: get it right the first time, treat customers as we hope to be treated, tell the truth, and be like family to each other,” said Lisa Bouchard Morgan, fifth-generation owner. The company’s longevity is rooted in mentoring, camaraderie, and a commitment to skilled trades across 10 unique disciplines—offering clients unmatched agility and customized solutions.
Commitment to Workforce and Community
William D. Morgan, company president since 2001, emphasized the lasting value of skilled trades: “It’s really amazing to think of the people that we’ve had at this company, people with incredible skills and work ethic and talents… a trade and a skill—something that our society is going to always need.”
JBS employees have consistently given back to their communities, from contributions during both world wars, to mid-century leadership in the Tennessee Girl’s Ranch, to modern-day charitable work including disaster recovery and local nonprofit support. The Tennessee Legislature recently recognized JBS with a resolution honoring its 125th anniversary, signed by Governor Bill Lee. The company is also a certified Woman Business Enterprise under the State of Tennessee’s GO-DBE program.
Honoring 125 Years of Mid-South Infrastructure
A forthcoming commemorative book from Grandin Hood Publishers will chronicle the company’s journey—from John Bouchard’s 19th-century immigrant American Dream to the modern industrial projects of today. Rich with stories of innovation, risk, and loyalty, it reflects how JBS has endured economic downturns, natural disasters, and leadership transitions while shaping the Mid-South’s infrastructure.
Learn more at JBouchard.com/history