From Bottle Fillers to Flushometers, Sloan Delivers High-Performance Plumbing at Sloan Park

Wrigley Field

After a successful 2025 rollout at, the Cubs selected Sloan’s DRS120 DropSpot™ Bottle Fillers and Water Coolers for installation at Sloan Park.

The units are equipped with total PFAS filtration designed to remove unwanted substances from drinking water—an increasingly important specification for municipalities, stadium operators and facility managers. For contractors, the combination of bottle filling and cooling functionality in a single platform offers flexibility for retrofit and new-install applications in high-traffic commercial environments.

“Sloan has been a valued partner of the Cubs for over a decade, and we’re excited to add their bottle fillers and water coolers to Sloan Park this season,” said Justin Piper, General Manager of Spring Training Operations at Sloan Park. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance our fans’ experience. After seeing how much fans liked them at Wrigley Field last season, we can’t wait for everyone to try them out starting with our home opener on Friday.”

High-Performance Flushometers And Fixtures Support Heavy-Use Restrooms

In addition to hydration upgrades, Sloan continues to outfit Sloan Park restrooms with sensor-operated, water-efficient technologies engineered for durability and performance under peak demand.

Installed products include SOLIS® Exposed Sensor Water Closet and Urinal Flushometers, ST-2459 Wall-Mounted Water Closets, SU-1009 Washdown Urinals, AD-82000 AER-DEC® Integrated Sink Systems, SS-3003 Vitreous China Sinks and EFX-650 BASYS Faucets.

For plumbing contractors and specifying engineers, the integration of sensor flushometers, wall-mounted carriers and integrated sink systems supports code compliance, water conservation goals and streamlined maintenance. The coordinated fixture package also simplifies specification across large commercial projects such as stadiums, airports and institutional facilities.

Performance Plumbing Extends Into Player Training Facilities

Sloan’s commercial plumbing systems are also featured inside the Nike Performance Center, where Cubs players train during Spring Training.

Installed products include DropSpot Bottle Fillers, G2 RESS-C Flushometers, BASYS EFX-600 Faucets and Optima Air® Sensor-operated Hand Dryers—extending touch-free operation, water efficiency and durability into athlete-focused spaces.

The Cubs open Spring Training on Feb. 20 against the Chicago White Sox at Sloan Park. As part of the season kickoff, Sloan will sponsor the home opener giveaway, distribute sticker sheets to the first 4,000 fans and participate in pregame activities. Sloan’s Mobile Restroom will also be on site throughout Spring Training, supporting pre- and post-game events with temporary commercial restroom solutions.

By combining PFAS filtration, sensor technology and high-efficiency commercial fixtures, Sloan’s expanded footprint at Sloan Park demonstrates how modern plumbing systems can improve user experience while meeting the performance demands of high-traffic public venues.

