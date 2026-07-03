Hiller Signs Three-Year Partnership With Tennessee State University Athletics

Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical has announced a three-year athletic partnership with Tennessee State University, expanding the company’s presence in Middle Tennessee through a multi-faceted agreement aimed at supporting student-athletes and university programs.

The partnership connects Tennessee’s largest provider of residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC and electrical service and repair with one of Nashville’s largest educational institutions, reinforcing both organizations’ ties to the region.

Partnership Strengthens Community and Workforce Connections

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is the only state-funded historically Black university in Tennessee. The Nashville-based institution serves more than 10,000 students across 77 undergraduate, graduate and doctorate programs and supports Division I athletics across 12 men’s and women’s sports.

TSU’s mission centers on preparing future leaders while contributing to economic development and community growth—goals that align closely with Hiller’s long-standing investment in the Middle Tennessee market.

For contractors, partnerships like these often represent more than brand visibility. They can strengthen workforce pipelines, increase trade awareness and deepen local community relationships.

Hiller Expands Its Nashville Roots

Since launching in 1990 with one truck and $500, Hiller has grown into one of the nation’s largest privately owned home services companies, now operating with more than 900 employees and a fleet of over 600 service vehicles across 18 locations in seven states.

The company’s roots remain firmly planted in Nashville, where it built its early reputation serving residential and commercial customers.

“We are simply thrilled to partner with Tennessee State University”, remarked Jimmy Hiller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hiller. “As Native Nashvillians, my family and I have loved watching the incredible growth and development in our Middle Tennessee community. None of this would be possible without incredible organizations like TSU” he continued, “That create so many economic, infrastructural, and educational opportunities for our neighbors”.

Investment Supports Student-Athlete Opportunities

University leaders say the partnership will help strengthen athletic programming and create additional opportunities for TSU student-athletes over the next three years.

Tennessee State University’s Athletics Director, Dr. Mikki Allen, echoes these sentiments. “We are grateful for Hiller’s investment in TSU Athletics. Their partnership will help create meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes and strengthen our programs for years to come.”

The partnership marks another example of home service contractors extending their local impact beyond service calls, investing in education, community development and future workforce growth.

To learn more about Hiller, happyhiller.com.